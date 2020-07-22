NEC partners Urban Mass Transit Company for mobility solutions

Read Article

NEC Technologies India and Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC), a joint venture of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, has entered into an agreement to jointly develop and deliver intelligent mobility solutions in rural and urban India.

Under this agreement, NEC India and UMTC will work on transport-related system integration projects that benefit state governments, local administrations and smart city projects around the country. The collaboration will also provide end to end solutions, including planning & development, procurement of fleets, funding assistance and implementation of Intelligent Transportation Management Systems (ITMS) for state road transport corporations and other public transport operators.

The joint offerings from NEC-UMTC also benefit fleet operators who are looking for consulting services that include planning and selection of the most appropriate solution and vendor.

Leveraging its exceptional track record in implementing ITMS for the public transport domains in India and around the world, NEC will provide cutting edge ICT solutions, such as Software as a Service (SaaS), Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and Data as a Service (DaaS) to enable a seamless, end-to-end multimodal travel experience for both inter and intra city commuters across India.

Pankaj Bhatiya, General Manager and Business Unit Head, Transportation Business, NEC India, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with UMTC to offer smart mobility solutions in India. Being an experienced player in the Public Transport and Mobility domain, UMTC will guide us to offer globally proven mobility solutions for public transportation. I am confident that this partnership will help the state road transport corporations and other public transport operators across India and upcoming Smart City projects in streamlining their public transportations operations by efficiently using their assets & resources. We are thankful to UMTC for affirming their faith in us through this partnership.”

NEC is one of the world’s leading providers of ICT solutions. In the area of public transportation, NEC has successfully delivered Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects in major cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat. The company has also implemented solutions under its ITMS portfolio consisting of an Automatic Vehicle Location System (AVLS), Passenger Information System (PIS), Vehicle Planning Scheduling & Dispatch (VPSD), Depot Management System (DMS) and AFCS. NEC currently manages a fleet of more than 4,000 public buses in India and contributes to the bus operators’ reduced running cost and increased revenue.

NEC has also implemented its ICT-based smart city solutions for the Hubballi Dharwad Smart City project and is currently working on the Kalyan-Dombivli Smart City project to provide a broad range of smart city solutions that include an intelligent traffic management system incorporating AI-based video analytics.

