NetApp appoints Hitesh Joshi as Director for channels and alliances, India and SAARC

NetApp, announced the appointment of Hitesh Joshi as Director for Channels and Alliances for India and SAARC. Hitesh brings a wealth of expertise in hybrid cloud solutions, intelligent data management, and data center technologies and will play a crucial role in strengthening NetApp India’s channel ecosystem and driving partner growth across the region.

With over 27 years of industry experience, Hitesh has held leadership positions at renowned organisations including Nutanix, Veeam, IBM, and Novell. His proven track record in delivering exceptional results and fostering innovation uniquely positions him to lead NetApp’s channel strategies in a dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

In his second stint at NetApp, Hitesh will focus on enhancing collaboration within the company’s partner network, leveraging his deep industry insights and a firm belief in the ethos of “TEAM – Together Everyone Achieves More.” His leadership approach prioritises mutual success and innovation, ensuring that partners are empowered to deliver exceptional value to customers.

“NetApp has always been at the forefront of innovation, and I am honoured to return and contribute towards its vision of driving success through collaboration and cutting-edge technology,” said Hitesh Joshi, Director for Channels and Alliances, India and SAARC, NetApp. “Channel partners are the catalysts driving the technological revolution being witnessed in the country today. I look forward to working closely with our partners to create meaningful growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

Puneet Gupta, Vice President and Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC added, “Hitesh’s passion for collaboration and innovation aligns perfectly with NetApp’s mission to empower organisations with intelligent data management solutions. His leadership and extensive industry experience will be invaluable in strengthening our channel ecosystem and driving NetApp’s growth in India.”