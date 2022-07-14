Netcore Cloud appoints Shilpa Tawte as Senior Vice President of Human Resources

Netcore Cloud has appointed Shilpa Tawte as Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Shilpa is a seasoned HR professional with 25+ years of expertise in leading multiple dimensions of human resources. Her appointment will further strengthen Netcore Cloud’s expansion and support its talent acquisition efforts, as the company grows its global employee base to over 1600+ this year.

Shilpa joins Netcore Cloud from Global Cloud Xchange, where she was Vice President and Head- Global Talent Acquisition & India HR. In her new role at Netcore Cloud, Shilpa will be responsible for identifying and retaining the right talent, building organizational capacity, and driving systems and processes that create a high-performance culture.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhavana Jain, CHRO at Netcore Cloud, said, “In today’s dynamic and ever-evolving environment, the role of a robust and purpose-driven HR function has never been more significant. Netcore Cloud is committed to building a strong team of talented individuals and fostering an entrepreneurial culture wherein employees feel encouraged to bring enthusiasm and innovation to their work. We are delighted to have Shilpa join us on our journey of building a strong global team, fueling the company’s dynamic growth and maintaining our global market leadership in SaaS products. We are confident that her vast wealth of expertise and best practices from leading brands will help build a strong, people-first, high performance and culture-driven organisation.”

Shilpa Tawte, Senior Vice President – Human Resources, Netcore Cloud, said, “I am elated to join Netcore Cloud, a company that can be best described as an age-old organisation with new-age opportunities. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to build a workforce with an entrepreneurial attitude and where people are instilled with the core values of openness, honesty, commitment and humanity.”

Shilpa is an industry veteran, who has worked on several global campaigns and assignments for Fortune 500 companies including GCX, Datamatics Global Services Ltd, Patni, Syntel Inc & Mastek. Shilpa is also the recipient of several industry awards like the Best in class Leadership award for Recruitment, 2012, Women Super Achiever Award from World Women Leadership Congress presented by Femina, 2022 and Dr Tarita Shankar Award for Excellence in HR Sector for Making of Developed India by ET NOW, 2019 & World HRD Congress 2012.