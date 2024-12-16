Newgen Launches AI-enabled Captive Finance Solution to Transform Lending and Leasing Operations

Newgen Software, announced its new Captive Finance Solution, powered by the NewgenONE low-code platform. With this cutting-edge solution, captive finance organisations and NBFCs will unlock greater value through an intelligent and customer-focused ecosystem.

The solution caters to the diverse financing needs of retail customers, dealers, and suppliers with specialised modules for lending, leasing, inventory financing, working capital loans, term loans, credit limit management, and invoice discounting.

The capability will significantly streamline credit operations and compliance by automating workflows via smart decisioning “Newgen’s Captive Finance Solution is designed to meet the real needs of today’s finance providers,” stated Sunil Pandita, SVP & Business Head, South Asia, Newgen Software. “By simplifying lending and leasing processes and providing smarter tools for risk management, we’re helping companies grow their business while delivering a better customer experience. It’s about making finance more efficient, secure, and customer-focused.”

Newgen’s value offerings for captive financing include Loan Origination, Loan Management, Lease Management, and a Collections Management Solution—all leveraging advanced analytics. Additionally, the proprietary GenAI models—NewgenONE Marvin and LumYn—provide real-time insights, automated content management, 360-degree customer behavior profiling, and hyper-personalised customer communication.

Newgen’s Captive Finance Solution is available for firms seeking to elevate their finance operations, minimise risk, and foster stronger customer relationships through digital innovation.