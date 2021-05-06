NextBillion.ai achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification

Read Article

NextBillion.ai, a spatial data platform, has announced that it has received ISO 27001:2013 certification, a widely recognised international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems. It covers NextBillion.ai’s mapping platform, enterprise data cloud and map data management built for enterprises. The certification was awarded by American International Accreditation Organisation (AIAO-BAR) after following an extensive independent external audit.

“As an enterprise-grade location data platform, we have always prioritised following the highest standards for managing risk, governance and compliance right since inception. The certification reaffirms our commitment to protecting our customer’s data through our technology, people and processes,” said Ajay Bulusu, Co-founder, NextBilion.ai.

ISO (the International Organisation for Standardisation) and IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission) have collectively formed a system that lays out the requirements for an information security management system across a company, right from creation, execution, maintenance and continuous improvement. This International Standard certification also takes into account how an organisation assesses, treats and preserves the confidentiality, integrity and availability of sensitive information.

