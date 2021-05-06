Wipro partners with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment

Read Article

Wipro, a global information technology firm has announced a partnership with Transcell Oncologics to transform vaccine safety assessment using augmented intelligence (AI). This partnership combines Transcell’s innovative stem cell technology with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES to improve the safety of global vaccine immunisation programs.

By applying AI to the vaccine development process, our solution is capable of predicting adverse neurovirulent impacts resulting from vaccinations. Currently, vaccine safety assessment often includes testing on animals to measure adverse impacts. Using Wipro HOLMES instead, researchers and biopharmaceutical companies have a new and fully viable solution and alternative. Wipro HOLMES can also be integrated into any existing workflow, including quality control tests in vaccine production, batchwise release and other safety evaluation assays.

This partnership will also expand the Wipro HOLMES solutions available to life science companies. The solution applies AI for drug repurposing and Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) based platform for biodefense. It enables the testing of new vaccines by applying augmented intelligence to stem cell research and measuring safety and potency. This is the first in a series of next generation solutions that the partnership will offer to determine the safety and efficacy of a wide range of products from vaccines to prescription medications, cosmetics and more.

Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head, Engineering and R&D, Wipro said, “Enhancing neurovirulence safety assessment through augmented intelligence is a huge step forward in vaccine research and development. This innovative technology allows life science companies and vaccine manufacturers to develop, trial and release safer and more effective vaccines for people around the world. Our partnership with Transcell Oncologics will bring the best of AI and stem cell technology to researchers, medical professionals and ultimately patients through safe, accelerated vaccination programs.”

Dr. Subhadra Dravida, Founder CEO, Transcell said, “This exciting partnership combines the biotechnology capabilities of Transcell Oncologics’s Transtoxbio vertical with the advanced augmented intelligence capabilities of Wipro HOLMES . Deriving new and advanced insights from the use of stem cells in an in vitro setting transforms vaccine safety assessment. This breakthrough process will lead to new medical treatments and accelerate innovation and vaccine availability that is vital to saving lives.”

