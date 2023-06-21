NIBAV Home Lifts ties up with SAP to enhance its business operations

With the intent to revolutionize business processes, and improve efficiency, NIBAV Home Lifts, India’s largest home lift brand, have administered SAP, the world’s leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software. The company aims to streamline its business processes across departments, seamlessly create centralised systems of data and a holistic work environment for its employees, through this strategic move.

Presenting an array of benefits, SAP brings in improved data management, enables automation of workflows, access to information through cloud or on-premises, supports all major currencies globally for ease of international transactions, and further showcases important data pointers via intuitive dashboards and visualizations in real- time; contributing to resource optimization and enhanced productivity for both employees and customers.

SAP’s comprehensive suite of modules will support NIBAV in arenas of finance and controlling, sales and distribution, material management, production planning, and quality management by integrating them into a centralized system. This will help eliminate the scope of duplicate efforts, reduce manual errors, and accelerate decision-making processes.

Commenting on the occasion, Vimal Babu, Founder and CEO, NIBAV Home lifts, said, “The successful implementation of SAP at NIBAV marks a transformative milestone in our pursuit of excellence. By harnessing SAP’s advanced features, we are revolutionizing our operations, optimizing efficiency, and elevating our customer experiences to new heights. This momentous step underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled value. With SAP as our strategic partner, we are poised to shape the future of our industry and create lasting success for our customers and stakeholders.”

SAP’s advanced functionalities drive enhanced process efficiency, enabling NIBAV’s employees to focus on critical responsibilities while gaining a comprehensive understanding of operations. This heightened efficiency will also contribute to revenue and profit growth, paving the way for overall organizational success.