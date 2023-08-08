NIBAV Lift delivers personalized customer experience with the power of Salesforce

NIBAV Lifts, a leading manufacturer in the premier home lifts industry today announced a collaboration with Salesforce, the global CRM leader, to create a seamless and personalized journey for its growing customer base across India. Leveraging the power of Salesforce, NIBAV Lifts aims to integrate and unify the customer journey with emerging technologies to provide a more efficient and convenient experience for customers.

Salesforce equips NIBAV’s workforce with effective tools to work efficiently, make informed decisions, and ultimately deliver exceptional customer experiences. NIBAV is using Salesforce Sales Cloud for managing sales processes, tracking leads and opportunities, and enhancing the productivity of its sales team. Additionally, by harnessing the power of Salesforce Marketing Cloud, NIBAV is revolutionizing its marketing efforts by engaging customers through targeted campaigns, automating personalized customer journeys, and delivering tailored communications. With the power of data-driven insights, NIBAV can better understand its customer preferences, thus forging stronger connections and fostering brand loyalty. With the comprehensive service capabilities of Salesforce, NIBAV can benefit from a centralized platform for managing partner relationships, tracking interactions, and sharing critical information.

“Our technology vision revolves around leveraging innovative technologies such as IoT and AI to enhance the functionality and performance of our home elevator solutions. We chose Salesforce as our CRM solution as it offered a wide range of products and solutions that could support various aspects of our business, including sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics,” saidVimal Babu, CEO and Founder, NIBAV Home Lifts “As we continue our vision of becoming the leading home elevator selling company globally, we are excited to be working with Salesforce.”

Arun Parameswaran, Managing Director – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said,”As the home lift industry innovates to cater to an emerging segment of customers in India, we are honoured to be a part of NIBAV’s journey enabling efficient and exceptional service for customers in their pursuit of excellence. Salesforce is committed to supporting NIBAV lifts in exceeding customer expectations and driving efficient growth for the business enabling innovation and value for key stakeholders.”4231