Observability and AIOps knowledge gap hinders customer experience improvements: ManageEngine Study

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the results of its State of ITOM in 2023 study, which examined the trends observed in ITOM.

In today’s digital landscape, providing a seamless customer experience (CX) has become a top priority for IT operations teams. They are increasingly turning to observability and AIOps to achieve this. However, the study found that organizations face several challenges while adopting both technologies.

The primary challenge with observability was a lack of understanding. More than 57% of the IT decision makers who responded stated that their organization was not fully familiar with the concept of observability. Similarly, more than 65% of respondents said their organizations lacked a proper understanding of AIOps and its use cases. Other common challenges include technical complexity, concerns about cost and return on investment, and lack of a clear implementation strategy. Organizations thus run the risk of not deriving the full value of observability and AIOps if they don’t address the knowledge gaps that exist currently.

Customer expectations today have skyrocketed, leaving no room for the possibility of the slightest downtime or service disruption. To stay ahead, IT teams must ditch siloed management and embrace ITOps solutions with advanced AI- and ML-powered observability. In fact, 62% of the respondents said that a unified ITOM solution with observability and AIOps functions would help them to proactively identify performance bottlenecks.

“Despite the challenges, the benefits of observability and AIOps in delivering superior customer experiences and driving business growth are clear. As organizations continue to prioritise CX initiatives, they are likely to invest in these technologies. We are committed to providing world-class solutions that will empower ITOps teams in their journey,” said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, Vice President at ManageEngine.

Key highlights from the study: