Orient Technlogies partners with Snowflake to leverage Cloud Data Platform

Mumbai based Orient Technologies, one of India’s premier IT partners, recently announced a partnership with Snowflake. With this partnership, Orient can leverage the Snowflake Cloud Data Platform to expedite the digital transformation journey of their customers.

“The potential of cloud and data have been thoroughly explored in recent times and I see it growing exponentially still in the future. We have evaluated Snowflake and realized we can empower our customers to work with a single source of truth without any performance, scalability or concurrency limitations while ensuring the security and governance.” said Ajay Sawant, MD & CEO, Orient Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Orient has a successful track record of partnering with OEMs that help them deliver cutting-edge solutions to their customers. Their rich history of over 25 years helps them get a better idea of the inner workings and challenges of every industry from SMBs to Enterprises to Government/PSUs. This in turn helps them anticipate their customer’s requirements and be prepared with future skill and solution demands.

“Snowflake is now available in India and we are very excited to partner with Orient Technologies to cater to the growing demands of the local market,” said Hasan Mirza, Snowflake’s Channel & Alliances Director for South Asia. “This partnership brings together Snowflake’s unmatched Cloud Data Platform with deep expertise from Orient Technologies, particularly in the Cloud and DevOps space. We are confident that together, we can support more organizations in modernizing their data infrastructure and in turn create data-driven experiences for their customers.”

