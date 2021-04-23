Atlassian acquires ThinkTilt, maker of ProForma, to further augment Jira

Read Article

Atlassian Corporation has announced the acquisition of ThinkTilt, maker of ProForma, a no-code/low-code form builder for Jira. The acquisition builds on investments Atlassian is making to address the service management challenges faced by all companies embracing agile and digital workplace practices.

Used by over 700 companies, ThinkTilt helps IT empower any team in their organization to deliver great service and support to all their other employees quickly. ThinkTilt is already a very successful partner in the Atlassian Marketplace. Atlassian will continue to augment its advanced forms and checklist capabilities and integrate ProForma tightly with Jira Service Management.

With its no-code/low-code editor, ProForma supports 24 languages and 300-plus pre-built form templates that encapsulate customer best practices. The launch is focused on bringing developers and IT together by helping other business teams develop services, deliver value fast and cope with the reality of remote and hybrid work.

Edwin Wong, Head of product, IT, Atlassian said, “By integrating ProForma with Jira Service Management, teams will be able to deliver exceptional service experiences even faster. Dynamic, cascading forms only surface the relevant fields to their employees and customers. Advanced form validation capabilities allows IT to quickly collect and validate all the information they need about a request before it gets automatically fast-tracked to the right teams for resolution.”

The ThinkTilt acquisition builds on Atlassian’s investment in IT Service Management (ITSM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and plays a key role in furthering Atlassian’s mission to unleash the potential of every team.

Previously, the company has made a number of acquisitions in this space, including its purchase of Opsgenie for helping ops teams handle incidents faster and more efficiently and purchase of Halp that turns team messaging apps into an internal help desk and ticketing solution among for employees. Additional investments include an embedded knowledge base in Jira Service Management, powered by Confluence, more portal customization options, and the ability to democratize service management by delegating administration permissions – all designed to help IT power service management across an enterprise and enable every team to operate at high velocity.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]