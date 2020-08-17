Pine Labs achieves Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Hospitality

Read Article

Pine Labs, a member of Oracle Partner Network (OPN) has achieved Oracle Validated Integration of its Plutus Payment Solution with Oracle Payment Interface (OPI). This integration with OPI is specifically designed to streamline and manage payments for the hospitality sector. The collaboration comes at a time when the hospitality businesses are reassessing their technology requirements as they reboot services affected due to the current ongoing business challenges.

In order to achieve Oracle Validated Integration, partners like Pine Labs are required to meet a stringent set of requirements that are based on the needs and priorities of the customers.

This new offering will enable merchants in the hospitality sector to benefit from Pine Labs’ Plutus Payment solution. Everything from preauthorization of transactions to managing purchases, sales completion, end-of-day settlement, card token generation for a contactless payment experience can be processed in an integrated way on Pine Labs’ device over a secure HTTPS network. This will help enable brands in the hospitality sector to manage all forms of digital payments [Credit/Debit Cards, QR (UPI/BQR/Wallets), Installments, Gift Cards, Loyalty] over Pine Labs’ device and provide them with a single dashboard for reconciliation.

Commenting on this development, Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Pine Labs said, “Our innovation has always been around creating efficient and effective solutions for the merchant community and their businesses. With the current health crisis creating awareness around the benefits of digital payments and also intensifying the need to digitize businesses, this validated integration with Oracle Payment Interface will help our customers in the hospitality business to centralize the management of payments and thereby have a competitive edge through truly modernized payments infrastructure.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with Oracle Payment Interface gives our customers the confidence that the integration of Pine Labs’ Plutus Payment Solution with Oracle Payment Interface is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

