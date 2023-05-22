Precision Biometric ties up with Redington to enhance the market reach of its innovative Password-less Identity Authentication, Authorization and Signing Solutions

Precision Biometric India Pvt. Ltd., a premier provider of biometric technology -based solutions announced a partnership with Redington Limited, the largest IT software and products distributor in India.

This partnership will help Precision make its innovative identity and access management solutions available to a wider range of customers, through Redington’s 40,000 strong partner network. Redington will distribute Precision Biometric’s InnaIT Framework Server Stack – a patented solution, and InnaITKey solutions.

The InnaIT Framework addresses the increasing need for reliable identification and uncompromised authentication and is a holistic solution suite comprising of biometric hardware and software modules that can suit all common usage scenarios across industry segments. The modular design of the InnaIT Framework provides flexibility – the organization may choose specific modules such as two-factor authentication, enterprise SSO, Privileged Identity Management, File Vault, Time & Attendance & Event Verification System, that are needed and expand as the user base grows. The InnaIT framework also simplifies the implementation – eliminating the need for complex integration of multiple security solutions.

Precision Biometric’s InnaIT is a highly secure solution that innovatively combines PKI and biometrics to provide Password-less Identity Authentication, Transaction Authorization and Signing. This ‘Zero-Trust’ solution prevents credentials compromise, Phishing attacks, and Password fatigue and enables seamless multi-device use. The solution thus contributes significantly to Fraud reduction, enhanced User Experience, and increased productivity. InnaITKey is a state-of-the-art offering that solves problems across various industry verticals like Enterprises, BFSI, Government, Pharma and others. InnaITKey has gone through the stringent requirements and security measures of FIDO2 and is FIDO2L2 certified. The solution has also been certified by CERT-IN, India’s nodal agency responsible for overseeing cyber security and for responding to computer security incidents.

Commenting on the partnership tie-up, Mr. Mathew Chacko , Founder Director & CEO, Precision Group said “ InnaIT Framework & InnaITKey the unique zero-trust, password-less identity authentication and access management solutions created by Precision will deliver peace-of-mind, convenience and the best possible security to users. We are pleased to partner with Redington, whose exceptional partner network, reach and superlative supply chain and technology capabilities will help us make these solutions available to customers across a plethora of industry verticals and geographies. At a time that identity theft, phishing, credential compromise and other breaches are rapidly increasing, we believe that we along with Redington, will be better able to assist organisations address some of these critical issues and help them focus better on their businesses.”

R Venkatesh, President (Technology Solution Group), Redington Limited said, “We are excited to collaborate with Precision Biometric to bring their innovative solutions to our vast partner network. As a technology solutions provider, Redington is committed to addressing the technology friction that businesses face in their digital transformation journey, and this partnership is another step towards that goal. With Precision Biometric’s InnaIT Framework and InnaITKey solutions, we will be able to provide cutting-edge identity and access management solutions to our customers across a wide range of industry verticals. We believe that this zero-trust, password-less identity authentication, and access management solutions will help our customers address critical security challenges, prevent credential compromise, and enhance user experience. We look forward to working closely with Precision Biometric to make these solutions easily accessible to our partners and their customers.”