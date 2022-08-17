Pushkaraj Kale joins iMocha to lead its Go-to-Market (GTM) Function

iMocha the leading skills intelligence platform that empowers talent managers to make smarter talent decisions announced the joining of Pushkaraj Kale, ex-Microsoft and TheDataTeam, to lead their Go-To-Market function.

Kale comes to iMocha with 30 years of experience in technology and enterprise verticals. Prior to this, as the Co-founder and COO of TheDataTeam, he spearheaded all customer facing functions along with HR, Legal and Operations and played a pivotal role in scaling the business. Before that, as the country director for financial services business at Microsoft, he was instrumental in building growth & partnership teams that enabled multi-fold revenue growth.

In this role, Kale will be working cross functionally to build and execute all GTM initiatives. He will also strengthen the partnership & alliances channel in alignment to the enterprise focussed strategy.

“I am delighted to join iMocha as I strongly resonate with their vision of building a world-class enterprise SaaS platform that addresses the challenge of finding the right skilled talent,” said Pushkaraj Kale, Head of GTM: Strategy, Operations and Partnership. “It’s heartening to see Fortune 500 companies reinforcing their faith in iMocha’s skills intelligence platform to solve their critical talent challenges.”

Talking about it, Amit Mishra, Co-founder and CEO, iMocha. “I warmly welcome Pushkaraj to iMocha. He is an impactful leader, and his appointment underlines our growth ambitions for the skills intelligence platform that we have built at iMocha. With an impressive track record of growing revenue teams, expanding business with partnerships, and more importantly scaling businesses with enterprise focus, Pushkaraj will strengthen our management team and help us to scale to the next orbit.”

Founded in 2015, iMocha has been investing significantly in product and leadership expansion over the past year to augment its growth engine. With continued demand for skills intelligence solutions and thrust on finding right talent, iMocha is on a firm base to scale faster. iMocha’s growth is further fuelled by the widening skills gap and the imminent need for solutions that help talent teams to engage and assess talent, identify skills gap, and improve adoption of learning programs.