Qlik sets the Pace for real-world AI business transformations across industries

Qlik, has enabled the integration of AI across industries, driving substantial business outcomes. In its latest effort to make AI more approachable for enterprises at all stages of technological adoption, Qlik announces the AI Accelerator. This service is designed as an initial foray for companies looking to explore the possibilities AI can offer, acting as an entry point into the broader landscape of AI-driven analytics.

The impact of Qlik’s AI solutions demonstrates the practical benefits and strategic value of deploying AI on top of solid data foundations.

· Healthcare: Appalachian Regional Healthcare utilised Qlik’s AI to predict patient appointment no-shows, realizing $6M in cost savings over two years across 15 clinics by proactively engaging at-risk patients.

· Digital marketing: RevLocal improved customer retention by 7% through predictive analysis using Qlik AutoML, highlighting the direct correlation between AI application and business growth.

· Financial services: Integra leveraged Qlik’s AI for lead scoring and risk assessment in the loan process, projecting annual savings of over $1M, showcasing AI’s role in enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

These examples underscore the effectiveness of AI when it is seamlessly integrated with Qlik’s robust data integration and analytics technology, opening opportunities for efficiency, innovation, and improved customer engagement across industries.

“Reflecting on our momentum with customers using AI, we see a pivotal shift towards scalable AI, deeply anchored in strong data foundations,” remarks James Fisher, Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik. “Successful AI implementations hinge on exceptional data management, a principle driving our strategy and evidenced in sectors from healthcare to finance. Our focus is on enabling businesses to leverage AI effectively, underpinned by quality data, ensuring AI’s transformative potential is fully realized.”

As industries increasingly recognize the need to integrate AI into their core operations for enhanced decision-making, Qlik customer Indian Oil is taking significant strides in this direction. Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries) at Indian Oil, elaborating on this proactive approach, said, “Our next step is to go deeper into AI/ML models and work more with refinery operations on process optimization, pricing mechanisms, project monitoring, and CRM. All these processes will utilize Qlik for visualization and insights, enabling us to track KPIs and monitor operations across the organisation.”

Qlik’s AI Accelerator, available to new and existing customers, offers a direct path for rapid integration, simplifying businesses’ initial forays into AI. Designed for swift deployment within existing Qlik applications, this service allows companies to practically apply and experiment with AI’s capabilities in a low-commitment manner. It reflects Qlik’s dedication to making AI accessible, helping businesses to demystify AI technologies and explore their potential impact on operations without substantial upfront commitments.

Qlik’s AI Accelerator is just one element of a comprehensive ecosystem designed to empower businesses at every stage of their data journey. From data integration and analytics to advanced AI-driven insights, Qlik offers a suite of solutions that work together seamlessly, helping businesses to not only understand their current state but also to predict trends and automate decision-making processes.