Quantum wins 3 video surveillance industry awards demonstrating continued technology leadership

Quantum Corporation announced that it has been recognized with three awards in two leading security industry programs: The American Security Today (AST) ‘ASTORS’ 2022 Awards and Security Today’s 2022 New Product of the Year Awards. Following the acquisitions of hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software companies Pivot3 and EnCloudEn in 2021, Quantum has rapidly strengthened and continued to innovate on its end-to-end portfolio to store, manage, and enrich video surveillance data across its entire lifecycle, resulting in recognition from several industry awards.

The AST ‘ASTORS’ are the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security awards program to recognize industry leaders of physical and border security, cybersecurity, law enforcement, first responders, and federal, state and municipal government agencies in the acknowledgment of their outstanding efforts to keep our nation secure. Quantum was recognized with two 2022 ‘ASTORS’ awards for the company’s latest video surveillance solutions, Quantum Smart NVR (Gold-level award) and Quantum Unified Surveillance Platform (Platinum-level award), both in the video surveillance category.

Quantum’s Unified Surveillance Platform (USP) was also named Security Today’s 2022 New Product of the Year in the Video Surveillance Data Storage category. The Security Today New Product of the Year Award honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security.

Quantum USP and Smart NVR were both introduced at the ISC West 2022 tradeshow in March. The Unified Surveillance Platform provides a highly resilient, flexible, and secure platform for capturing, storing, and managing mission-critical video and hosting other physical security applications, including video analytics, access control, and visitor management. For organizations with smaller implementations, the Quantum Smart NVR combines Quantum USP software with a purpose-built recording server to create a next-generation, integrated appliance for capturing and recording surveillance video.

“The amount of data being generated by video surveillance cameras and other physical security applications is growing exponentially, which is why we’re committed to providing customers with comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that help them to manage and find value in video data throughout its entire lifecycle,” said Choon-Seng Tan, general manager, strategic markets for Quantum. “Today’s solutions for storing video data—like standard NVRs—cannot keep up with the rapid growth of data and increasing requirements to retain data for longer periods of time. Our USP software, which was a result of the innovation our team developed to enhance the technologies we acquired from Pivot3 and EnCloudEn, enables customers to scale as needed and offers the highest level of resilience to ensure data is not lost or degraded. These industry awards are proof points to our leading solutions that support today’s modern video surveillance needs.”

“With more data to manage, store and retain and the wide range of physical security applications they have to support, customers need a flexible infrastructure that will grow with them and deliver the best TCO,” said Tom Larson, president of Velasea, a full-service OEM system builder and distributor for the physical security market. “We only partner with companies that offer the best solutions to help security integrators and their customers reduce costs and allow them to evolve their security infrastructure to keep pace with ever-changing technology, compliance regulations, and requirements over time, which is why we chose to work with Quantum and the innovative solutions they provide.”