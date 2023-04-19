Quick Heal Technologies appoints Ankit Maheshwari as Chief Financial Officer

Quick Heal Technologies Limited, one of the leading providers of cybersecurity and data protection solutions announced the appointment of Ankit Maheshwari as the Chief Financial Officer w.e.f 26th April 2023.

He is a Chartered Accountant with 20 years of diverse experience. Ankit’s areas of expertise include Business Partnering, Group Controlling, Finance Operations, Decision Support (FP&A), Management & Financial Reporting, and Statutory Compliances. He possess extensive knowledge in Budgeting, Financial Planning, MIS, Accounting & Finance, Audit, and Costing, and is familiar with Taxation, M&A, due diligence, and developing internal control systems for improved organizational functioning.

Further, his experience spans across multiple industries, including Power, Retail, Telecom, IT-enabled services, Shared Services, KPO and Manufacturing, both at regional and corporate levels. Ankit has worked closely with CEOs and Apex Leadership teams in charting growth paths and building performance-oriented organizations.

Dr. Kailash Katkar, MD & CEO, Quick Heal Technologies Limited, said “As Quick Heal Technologies continue in our journey of transformation from a consumer AV company to a wholistic cybersecurity player, Ankit will be instrumental in driving on our financial goals. His deep knowledge in all the areas of finance and strategy will be a highly valuable for the company. I’m thrilled to welcome him and confident that he will bring extraordinary value to the company and our shareholders.”