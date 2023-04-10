LambdaTest appoints Naveen Gupta joins as its Chief Financial Officer

LambdaTest announced the appointment of Naveen Gupta as its Chief Financial Officer. He comes with more than 35 years of experience across industries and brings a wealth of financial and strategic experience to LambdaTest, having held several executive roles at prominent companies in the past. In his new role at LambdaTest, Naveen will lead the finance and accounting functions, helping to drive the company’s growth and profitability. He will be responsible for financial planning, revenue projections, profit, business growth objectives, and risk management, among other responsibilities.

Naveen was most recently the CFO at Innovaccer, a Silicon Valley-based digital healthcare company. He was previously with Thomson Reuters, Pangea3 (acquired by Thomson Reuters), GlobalLogic India, and Xansa among other companies.

“Naveen comes with deep strategic expertise in scaling finance functions at technology companies and would be an invaluable asset for us. His three-and-a-half decades track record speaks for itself. Naveen will be our guiding light when it comes to growth and profitability. We are excited to welcome him to the LambdaTest rocketship,” said Asad Khan, CEO, LambdaTest.

“The innovation that LambdaTest is doing to disrupt the digital experience testing landscape excited me. The potential that such core innovation has is immense. Additionally, LambdaTest’s deep focus on partnerships to enable an integrated enterprise execution environment will fundamentally change the siloed approach to testing and will give companies a unified and streamlined experience,” said Naveen Gupta, CFO, LambdaTest. “The company leadership’s vision on productivity and efficiency is deep-rooted and my task is to carry forward the baton and strategically move towards growth and profitability. I’m looking forward to this journey.”

LambdaTest also recently announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options–public cloud, single tenant, or on-premise.