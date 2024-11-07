QuintessenceLabs and Equinix Protect Organisations in the Quantum Era

With a rise in advanced cyber threats and the impending era of quantum computing, there is a critical need for enterprise-scale encryption and a proactive transition to quantum-resilient technologies. QuintessenceLabs, announced it has deployed its Trusted Security Foundation® (TSF) key and policy manager appliance in Equinix’s International Business Exchange™ (IBX®) data center in Canberra to help organisations strengthen their defences against the cryptographic threats posed by quantum computing.

Quantum computers are expected to be able to break today’s encryption in minutes, and nation-state actors are already harvesting encrypted sensitive data with the intention to decrypt it later when the technology is available. In Australia, to address this threat, the Australian Signals Directorate is actively encouraging organisations to make plans to transition to the use of Post-Quantum Cryptographic (PQC) algorithms within their own environments. Additionally, recent announcements by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the United States, which include the first standards for post-quantum cryptography, underscore the urgency of this transition and the need to start building cryptographic agility now.

Enterprises across many industries face significant challenges implementing robust encryption due to the complexity of managing encryption keys across diverse environments. With the continued proliferation of 5G, IoT, and sensorised environments, the number of encryption keys needed will soon rise into the millions.

Vikram Sharma, QuintessenceLabs Founder and CEO: “The advent of quantum computing presents risks to critical elements of today’s public key infrastructure. To mitigate these, QuintessenceLabs is pioneering technologies that support both current encryption standards and emerging post-quantum cryptography. A clear benefit of hosting our technology with Equinix is its high-quality infrastructure, connectivity and global footprint, which supports our expansion efforts. The easy process of installing our TSF product inside Equinix data centres opens up exciting commercial opportunities in key strategic markets around the world.”

Aside from Canberra, QuintessenceLabs will expand to other Equinix IBX locations in the United States and Asia-Pacific, where public and private sector organisations can access and deploy high-quality, scalable encryption solutions within their private environment, or via an upcoming as-a-service model, adding the flexibility and control to meet diverse customer needs.

Guy Danskine, Managing Director, Equinix Australia: “Equinix is committed to facilitating strong cybersecurity solutions for our Guy Danskine, Managing Director, Equinix Australia customers and partners, so it’s important to be working closely with quantum innovators like QuintessenceLabs and preparing customers for a post-quantum environment. By choosing Equinix as its digital infrastructure partner, together we can offer customers a seamless deployment method from on prem to hybrid IT environments and a clear pathway to quantum resilience with a trusted and recognised leader, a powerful and compelling solution for our mutual customers.”

QuintessenceLabs’ suite of hardware and software products enable seamless encryption key management, ensuring comprehensive data protection at an enterprise scale. True Quantum Random Number Generation is the easiest place to start, and Quantum entropy provides high-quality random numbers for strong key generation, which can immediately boost an organisation’s quantum resilience.