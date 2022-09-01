Rahi embarks on global expansion plans, ready for version 2.0  

Rahi, a Global Integrated IT Solutions Provider has embarked on a worldwide expansion plan to enter the next phase of growth. To align with their plans, they have launched a new website www.rahi.io which offers visitors an intuitive and fully responsive user experience – establishing the brand’s business pillars, strengths, and global capabilities. Key features include a library of newly revamped content that has been created in collaboration with subject matter experts at Rahi, demonstrating the breadth and scope of the worldwide technical team. The easier-to-navigate website menu serves as a catalog directing a visitor to key business pillars and resource sections. Founded in 2012, with more than 1250 people onboard across 47 worldwide locations, the new website will better connect Rahi with its customers, partners, and global team.

Reflecting on the changing dynamics at Rahi, CEO and Founder Tarun Rai Soni said, “We are ready for exponential growth in the company as we plan to take technology leadership to the next level. The launch of our new website Rahi.io, which is our most powerful communication tool, helps connect us with customers and partners worldwide. The new website represents our brand and corporate ethos, as we journey into our next phase of global expansion.”

Recently, Rahi hosted its flagship event, Rahi Tech Day 2022 in India for the first time ever in Bengaluru. The event was attended by 200+ C-suite executives from various customers, industry leaders, and professionals. Sponsors such as Zoom, Neat, Juniper Networks, Logitech, ZPE, USystems, Shure, Crestron, Vertiv, and Commscope showcased their forthcoming innovative technologies. Some of the topics covered by the partners were around “looking to the future” by Zoom, “Effortless Audio for Modern Workplace by Shure”, Neat discussing “Neat Technology” followed by other presentations and panel discussions.