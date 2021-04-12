Rajiv Srivastava joins Redington Group as Joint Managing Director and Additional Director on the Board

Read Article

Redington India has announced the appointment of Rajiv Srivastava as Joint Managing Director of the Redington Group and Additional Director on the Board, effective April 02, 2021. The company also announced the elevation of Managing Director, Raj Shankar, as Vice-Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect.

Redington addresses 37 markets in India, South Asia, Middle East, Turkey and Africa with an annual turnover in excess of INR 51000 crores.

Until recently, Rajiv was the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), India’s premier energy exchange. During his stint at IEX, he transformed the publicly listed company into a diversified business enterprise that significantly improved shareholder value. Prior to IEX, Rajiv spent 19 years at HP, where his final stint included the roles of Managing Director – HP India for six years, and thereafter, as Chief Operating Officer, Asia Pacific & Japan, based in Singapore. As a member of the worldwide strategy board he has played an active role in shaping HP’s global operating model.

“We are delighted to welcome Rajiv Srivastava as our Joint Managing Director. Rajiv comes with an excellent track record for ushering technology-led business transformation, building long-term shareholder value and managing operations at global scale. His induction into Redington’s leadership as we are poised for breakout growth on the back of emerging disruptive technologies, is strategic and timely,” said Raj Shankar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Redington India Limited.

Commenting on his appointment, Rajiv Srivastava said, “Redington has an outstanding reputation, global presence and tremendous growth potential at a time when businesses are moving towards digital first strategies while embracing everything-as-a-service. Redington Group itself is in the midst of a rapid transformation into a digital organization and we will continue to leverage technology advancements to transform, diversify and reinvent the Company. I look forward to working closely with Raj, the Board, senior leadership, employees and our clients across regions to sustain high growth with the high standards in corporate governance and enhancing shareholder value.”

Active in shaping the future of the technology industry in India, Rajiv has held leadership positions at trade bodies such as Manufacturers Association of Information Technology (MAIT), NASSCOM, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM). Rajiv holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani and a Diploma in International Business from Helsinki School of Economics.

