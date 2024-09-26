Rakuten India Strengthens Leadership with Key Appointments to Drive Strategic Growth for SixthSense, its SaaS Business

Rakuten India, a leader in cutting-edge technology and innovation, announces the appointment of two senior executives: Jay Swamidass as Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Subhash Chandra as Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances. These leadership appointments represent a significant step in Rakuten India’s ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint and enhance its enterprise software offerings.

In recent years, Rakuten SixthSense has witnessed impressive growth, broadening its reach and becoming a key player in the global technology space. This success has been fueled by the platform’s dedication to innovation, its capacity to tackle complex enterprise challenges, and its focus on cultivating strong strategic partnerships. With the appointment of Jay Swamidass and Subhash Chandra to the leadership team, Rakuten SixthSense is poised to accelerate its growth and drive further advancements in the industry.

Jay Swamidass brings over two decades of experience in enterprise software sales, having held key positions and leadership roles at Hewlett Packard, Commvault Systems, Veeam Software, and most recently, Apica. At Rakuten India, Jay will lead the sales strategy for Rakuten SixthSense, focusing on delivering innovative solutions to enterprise customers. His expertise in analytics, cloud, AI, and enterprise infrastructure will support the company’s goal of further expanding its footprint in this critical market.

“I am thrilled to join Rakuten India at such an exciting time,” said Jay Swamidass, Vice President and Global Head of Sales, Rakuten SixthSense. “The company’s focus on cutting-edge observability solutions and its commitment to solving complex enterprise challenges align perfectly with my passion for leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and business resilience. I’m excited to work alongside this talented team to strengthen our market presence and deliver real value to our clients through unparalleled visibility and performance insights.”

Subhash Chandra, appointed as Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances, Rakuten SixthSense, brings 23 years of experience in building strategic partnerships across the technology sector, with prior leadership roles at AWS, Google Cloud, SAP, and IBM. Subhash will focus on expanding Rakuten India’s global partner network to enhance its technological capabilities and market reach, which will further fuel the company’s rapid growth.

“Rakuten India’s vision of innovation through collaboration is truly inspiring,” said Subhash Chandra, Head of Global Partnerships & Alliances. “I am eager to lead the global partnerships efforts and work closely with our partners to create synergies that empower our clients and elevate Rakuten India’s solutions on a global scale.”

Commenting on the appointments, Sunil Gopinath, CEO of Rakuten India said, “We are delighted to welcome Jay and Subhash to the Rakuten India leadership team. Their expertise and leadership will be pivotal as we continue to innovate and expand our global presence in enterprise software and observability. With their strategic insights and operational excellence, I am confident we will achieve new milestones and continue our significant growth trajectory for our Rakuten SixthSense business.”