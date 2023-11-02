Rakuten Kobo brings its leading eReaders to India; launches Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Libra 2 and Kobo Nia

Rakuten Kobo announced the joint launch of Kobo Clara 2E, Kobo Libra 2 and Kobo Nia, a range of feature-rich eReaders that introduces Kobo’s digital reading offering to the readers in India. The device lineup is built to inspire, with an ergonomic design readers love plus Bluetooth® wireless technology so you can read eBooks or listen to Kobo Audiobooks all in one device. The eReaders and accessories are available on Flipkart and other leading online marketplaces as of today.

As India continues to explore the joys of reading in the digital age, Rakuten Kobo’s newest range of eReaders seamlessly blends design superiority and product innovation to offer an unparalleled digital reading experience for readers across the country. Equipped with advanced technologies, the cutting-edge E Ink readers feature a glare-free screen, with Dark Mode and Comfort Light PRO with blue light reduction, allowing for more late-night reading without affecting sleep quality. To meet the needs of a diverse set of readers and reading conditions, the range also comes with distinct features such as colour temperature adjustment, quick page turns and a deep contrast, amongst others. In addition, Kobo eReaders feature a long-lasting battery life with a run time lasting for weeks on a single charge (depending on individual usage).

Commenting on the launch, Michael Tamblyn, CEO, Rakuten Kobo said – “The rich reading culture in India presents the opportune time for Kobo to introduce its world-class digital reading experience to the market. With more than a decade of top-rated eReaders under our belt, we are excited to bring a lineup that is sure to please the readers in India.”

He further added, “At Kobo, it is about living our values: providing a better reading experience while also taking an important step toward sustainability. We believe that each small, thoughtful, and intentionally placed act can make a meaningful impact. We kickstarted our efforts in this direction by incorporating recycled materials into some of our devices like Kobo Clara 2E including accessories and packaging.”

Specially curated for those who love books and the ones who aspire to enter the world of reading, an expansive digital library with diverse genres and languages ensures that every person can find their next adventure on their Kobo eReaders.

One can get started with their reading journey with a fiction like The Namesake by Jhumpa Lahiri, The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith, The Secret Keeper of Jaipur by Alka Joshi or with a self-help nonfiction like The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgenson. The audiobook lovers in India can choose from a romance like It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, a murder mystery such as The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman or a popular biography like Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

Get to know the Kobo eReaders!

Kobo Libra 2:

For readers who are all-in on digital reading, the Kobo Libra 2 hits every mark. It is the next generation eReader, with added storage and a faster E Ink screen. Dark Mode lets the reader choose white text on a black background and colour temperature adjustment. It comes with a glare-free 7″ HD E Ink Carta 1200 touchscreen for faster display and deeper contrast alongside a 1 GHz processor and 1264×1680 resolution (300ppi). One can keep the story moving by swiping the touchscreen, or use the page-turn buttons when one of those hands is full. The device comes with 32GB of storage to store up to 24,000 eBooks, 150 Kobo Audiobooks, or a combination of both and allows instant, 24/7 access to Kobo’s eBook store with over 7.5 million titles. Featuring an ergonomic design that lets readers manage the device with a single hand, one can read comfortably for long hours. The Kobo Libra 2 is fully waterproof, so one does not need to pause their reading when sitting by the pool.

One can choose between Black or White Kobo Libra 2 devices and complement it with an eye-catching SleepCover in exciting shades like Poppy Red, Lavender, Slate Blue and Black, making reading stylish, even on the go.

Priced at INR 19,999 the Kobo Libra 2 can be purchased on Flipkart and other leading online marketplaces. It is also available with a SleepCover priced at INR 3,999 and a Classic Cover for INR 2,999. For more details, click here.

Kobo Clara 2E: Kobo Clara 2E is the perfect eReader for the environmentally conscious. Made with an 85 percent recycled plastic exterior, including 10 percent ocean-bound plastic like water bottles and CDs, the Kobo Clara 2E lets you read guilt-free. Read late into the night without straining your eyes thanks to special features like Dark Mode and ComfortLight PRO with blue light reduction. Complete with a 6” HD E Ink Carta 1200 glare-free touch screen, a 1448 x 1072 resolution (300 ppi), and 16GB of storage, bring up to 12,000 eBooks or 75 Kobo Audiobooks wherever you go.

Kobo Clara 2E is also Kobo’s first fully waterproof 6” eReader, with up to 60 minutes of water resistance in up to two metres of water. Most readers will find the eReader meets their every need as a waterproof eReader they can take anywhere and read any book on.

Kobo Clara 2E is available in a shade of Deep Ocean Blue, complemented with ocean-inspired SleepCovers, available in hues of Black, Coral Reef Orange and Sea Glass Green – all made from recycled materials as well.

Kobo Clara 2E is available at INR 14,999 on Flipkart and other leading online marketplaces. The SleepCover Case can be purchased for INR 2,999 and the basic SleepCover is available for INR 2,399. For more details, click here.

Kobo Nia:

If you’re not yet sure how much eBooks will factor into your reading life, the Kobo Nia is a perfect starter eReader.

Designed with the love of reading in mind, Kobo Nia is an approachable entry point to digital reading that doesn’t compromise on features or quality. With comfort being the key priority, the Kobo Nia comes with an illuminated screen featuring ComfortLight, with adjustable brightness levels for trouble-free reading in any lighting conditions, day or night. It is power-packed in a 6″ Carta E Ink touchscreen with a resolution of 1024 x 758 (212 ppi), offering a reading experience similar to a paperback book. Weighing just 172 g the device is 112.4 mm wide and 159.3 mm in length and features a sizable 1,000 mAh battery so that you can enjoy reading for weeks with a single charge (depending on individual usage). With Kobo Nia’s storage for up to 6,000 books, easily immerse yourself in captivating stories and rediscover the joy of reading.