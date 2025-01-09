RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server to help accelerate transformation with SAP S/4HANA cloud

IBM and SAP SE announced the upcoming release of RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, designed to make it the fastest and easiest path for IBM Power customers to accelerate their ERP transformation. Together, IBM and SAP aim to help organisations more seamlessly transition and modernise their on-premises ERP environments to the cloud and support AI-powered business processes.

RISE with SAP is a guided journey delivering outcome-driven services, cloud ERP and platforms to help organisations rethink their operating model. As a new SAP hyperscaler offering, RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server can help reduce risk and improve SAP S/4HANA Cloud migration time from IBM Power Systems on-premises to cloud within 90 days.

“RISE with SAP has emerged as a business priority for enterprises across all industries as they move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud,” said Anurag Agrawal, Founder and Chief Global Analyst, TechAisle. “The new offering from IBM and SAP promises to be a compelling option for businesses looking to migrate their mission-critical ERP workloads securely, quickly and with minimal disruption.”

Cloud migration enabled by industry-leading SAP certified infrastructure

Using IBM Power Virtual Server, the cloud-based version of the mission-critical IBM Power server platform used for on-premises ERP, customers can more rapidly transform on-premises SAP ERP systems on cloud, modernise business processes and become more agile. Known for its high security, scalability and reliability, IBM Power servers are ranked number one in availability among SAP-certified infrastructure, engineered for fewer disruptions and faster migration, supported by the highly resilient and secured IBM Cloud platform.

“IBM has worked hand-in-hand with SAP to provide a seamless and fast migration path for customers that rely on the IBM Power platform for their SAP workloads and applications,” said Rob Thomas, Senior Vice President, Software and Chief Commercial Officer, IBM. “This new capability helps reduce the complexity of moving to the cloud and accelerates impact, benefits we experienced first hand in our own modernisation journey using RISE with SAP.”

IBM completes global SAP S/4HANA cloud modernisation using RISE with SAP

IBM has deep expertise with SAP S/4HANA Cloud modernisation and managed services projects. In one of the largest and most complex SAP S/4HANA Cloud modernisation projects of any SAP customer to date, according to SAP, IBM recently moved its quote-to-cash and record-to-report processes to RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server.

The IBM project touched more than 150,000 users across 175 countries in 18 months. During this time, it resulted in a 30 percent reduction in infrastructure costs and related operations by rationalising overall server and data footprint and increasing process automation. IBM Consulting led this transformation work end-to-end, providing the technical services, implementation and application management services expertise required to help securely move and run these complex solutions.

“SAP is helping organizations run their best through cloud-based enterprise applications embedded with the power of SAP Business AI,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “This announcement is yet another milestone in SAP’s long-term partnership with IBM, offering our joint customers a clear path to the cloud designed for faster time-to-value, increased flexibility, and continuous innovation.”

IBM consulting and ecosystem of partners to help accelerate transformation

Customers will also be able to accelerate transformation with SAP S/4HANA Cloud by working with IBM Consulting or any other SAP partner. To give clients choice, IBM is also in the process of working with other global systems integrators and services partners to architect, deploy and migrate RISE with SAP projects.

The two companies, along with an ecosystem of partners, intend to work together to help IBM customers transform through RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server with combined solutions, capabilities, and joint go-to-market efforts. RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server customers and IBM Business Partners will also have access to a new IBM Transformation Suite for SAP Applications to help begin the migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP. It will include a bundle of best-of-breed software and services for the assessment of current environments, data migration and automated testing.

More than 10,000 SAP customers over 50 years have used IBM to deliver and run SAP on IBM systems. IBM is a full lifecycle strategic partner of SAP providing end-to-end consulting and technology solutions for SAP customers including hybrid cloud, automation and generative AI with watsonx.