Rosenberger appoints Supertron as national distributor

Read Article

Rosenberger Electronic, a fully owned subsidiary of Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, a global leading manufacturer of connectivity solutions is proud to announce that it has appointed Supertron as the strategic business partner and distributor (India and SAARC) for their Enterprise and Data Center business vertical.

For over 25 years, Rosenberger has provided innovative and exceptional cabling solutions for a variety of industries: telecommunications, internet data centers, government organizations e-commerce, airports, IT/ITeS and BFSI. Medium-sized entities to Fortune-500 companies have trusted Rosenberger cabling solutions to provide effective, reliable and secure connectivity in critical data center applications.

The demand for servers, networking and cloud solutions is ever-increasing and this collaboration will empower both the organizations to meet the changing customer requirements in an agile and fast paced manner across the country.

Jaideep Redkar, President of Rosenberger Electronic Co. (India) Pvt. Ltd. opined, “We are pleased to be associated with Supertron, a market leader in the field of distribution of premium IT products and solutions. The new arrangement will enable us to serve our customers and the Indian market more effectively providing the benefits of Rosenberger’s best in class products with impeccable quality standards at a competitive price”.

Speaking on this partnership Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD Comments “We are extremely excited to be able to make Rosenberger Data center and structured cabling solutions available to Indian solution partner’s community and its consultant and customers to complement the solution offering and domain we focus on.” “This association with Rosenberger will enhance the value in terms of growth as well as profitability, making our partnership prodigious. With Rosenberger’s local manufacturing capabilities, we will enhance Atmanirbhar initiative of the GoI.”

Rosenberger’s best in class R&D facilities and manufacturing sites are well equipped to offer a complete portfolio of network infrastructure solutions enabling the enterprise customers to take advantage of business and technology opportunities. With a world class global logistics and sales network, Rosenberger is all set to break barriers in this disrupting era of pandemic with their highly efficient supply chains.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]