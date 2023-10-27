SAP Builds on India Commitment with Cloud Offerings Available on an India-based Data Center

SAP announced that multiple SAP cloud solutions are expected to become available on a local India-based data center from mid-2024.

In light of the regulatory requirements for data processing and storage affecting different segments of SAP customers, Indian businesses are looking to SAP’s new presence on an India-based data center to help to foster and ensure an environment of trust, resilience and risk mitigation for their mission-critical business applications.

Expanding the current portfolio of cloud solutions available in India, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba will be hosted and offered to customers from within the sovereign borders of India.

“Led by Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Digital India, India has evolved into a vibrant digital economy. I am happy to learn that SAP is further expanding its current portfolio of software solutions to be hosted on India-based data centers.” said Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics & Information Technology.

“India is set to become the third largest economy in the world and plays a critical role in supporting SAP’s cloud strategy and momentum. SAP already touches 60 per cent of India’s GDP and, by hosting our cloud solutions on an India-based data center, we will be even more uniquely positioned to help organisations across the country to transform their operations, and continue to innovate and grow in the cloud,” said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE for SAP Product Engineering.

For its local India-based data centre, SAP will partner and collaborate with cloud service providers empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India to ensure in-country residency of business-critical and personal data.

India is already one of the fastest growing cloud markets for SAP, as well as being home to SAP’s largest R&D base outside Germany, with 15,000 employees.

“SAP has been working with customers, partners, and the Indian government for years to support the vision of a self-reliant, Digital India,” said Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “India is a strategic market for SAP, and as Indian organisations continue their Cloud transformation journeys, this development will provide a vital infrastructure foundation for businesses of all sizes enabling them to develop new customer experiences, utilise more cutting-edge technologies, and scale innovation using a wide range of SAP’s cloud offerings.”

“This is a historic moment for us at SAP in India. The India-based data center is a testament to SAP’s commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology. We believe that data is the bedrock of the digital age, and this center will not only power the future but also serve as the foundation for innovation, fostering growth and transformation in the digital landscape for our customers. It will strengthen our valued partnerships, catalysing progress across industries through a wide range of SAP’s cloud offerings. Together, we embark on a journey of endless possibilities, shaping the digital future for India’s burgeoning business landscape,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, SVP & MD, SAP Labs India and Head, SAP User Enablement.

The announcement builds on SAP’s strong cloud momentum globally, with cloud becoming the company’s top revenue stream in 2022. SAP’s cloud-centric strategy and best-in-suite business portfolio help customers address their most pressing challenges – from cloud-based innovation to bolstering supply chain resilience, building a future-ready workforce and building sustainability into the core of business.