Intel announces new business leadership for APJ and India

Intel Corporation announced the appointment of new Sales, Marketing and Communications Group (SMG) leaders for both the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region as well as the India region, as part of its ongoing transformation efforts.

Effective immediately, Hans Chuang has been appointed as General Manager of SMG Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based out of Taiwan, Hans will be responsible for Intel’s overall business in the APJ region, including driving revenue growth, engaging with the local ecosystem to create new opportunities, and strengthening existing customer and partner relationships.

Hans holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from McGill University.

“Intel is transforming, and I am excited to lead the company’s growth and innovation in APJ, one of the most diverse and fastest growing regions for Intel. Leveraging the strength of our partners and continuing our commitment to building an open ecosystem that serves our customers in a transparent and secure manner is going to be key to our long-term success here in the APJ region,” said Hans.

In March this year, Intel announced India as a separate region within its SMG organisation, to capitalise on the country’s rapid growth and business opportunities. Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD-India region will lead the newly formed region, leveraging his expertise to drive value and customer centricity.

“We see massive business opportunities and growing momentum in India. By creating a separate region, we are enabling our teams, including our strong engineering base in India, to work closely with our customers. It is a very exciting time for Intel in India, and I am thrilled to lead our business in the country,” said Santhosh.

Santhosh holds an engineering degree in Industrial Engineering and Management and a master’s degree in business administration.

Both Hans and Santhosh have extensive leadership experience within Intel and are known for their dedication to delivering outcomes for Intel customers. Intel’s appointment of Hans Chuang and Santhosh Viswanathan as leaders of the company’s SMG organisations in APJ and India, respectively, reflects its strategic focus on aligning organisational structures with evolving market dynamics. By leveraging its internal leadership talent, Intel aims to enhance its responsiveness and effectiveness in addressing the unique opportunities and challenges within each region, positioning itself for sustained success in these growth markets.