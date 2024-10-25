Sattrix Strengthens Leadership, Opens Ahmedabad Office to Drive Global Expansion

Following its recent listing on the BSE SME Exchange, Sattrix Information Security, a leading IT and cybersecurity services solution provider, is pleased to announce a key leadership addition. Tom Cheeran, a seasoned sales and channel management expert with over 30 years of experience, has joined Sattrix as Channel Head.

With an impressive track record at global companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo, HCL, Symantec, Trend Micro, and Securonix, Tom brings deep expertise in both direct and channel sales, particularly within the cybersecurity sector. Over the last 15 years, he has held senior leadership roles in cybersecurity, leading teams and driving significant growth across India and the SAARC regions. His ability to build strong relationships with partners and distributors has enabled rapid market entry and business expansion, especially in high-growth regions like the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

In his role as Channel Head, Tom will drive Sattrix’s MSSP and NewEvol outreach and accelerate growth in emerging markets, leveraging his visionary sales approach and technical expertise to foster innovation and industry leadership. As part of its broader growth strategy, Sattrix has also opened a new office in Ahmedabad, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and enhancing its innovation capabilities. This new facility will serve as a strategic hub for global expansion, allowing Sattrix to better serve clients both nationally and internationally.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Sachhin Gajjaer, Managing Director of Sattrix Information Security Limited, said, “In today’s dynamic cybersecurity environment, expanding our market reach and strengthening our partnerships is essential. Tom’s extensive channel management experience and deep expertise in cybersecurity make him a valuable addition as we accelerate our global growth and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Mr. Tom Cheeran added, “I’m excited to join such a transforming and growing company. I have a passion for the IT domain and Cyber Security Sector and Sattrix offers me a unique opportunity to use my channel experience to grow Distribution business of NewEvol- A Dynamic Threat Defence platform in the global market.”

This new phase of leadership, coupled with strategic investments in infrastructure, positions Sattrix to solidify its standing as a leader in the global cybersecurity space.