SentinelOne announces Kris Day as Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan

SentinelOne has named Kris Day as Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan, succeeding Evan Davidson. With more than 25 years of technology industry experience, Day brings extensive leadership expertise across multiple disciplines and geographies. His background includes leading successful go-to-market strategies, building effective teams, and managing complex sales environments spanning hardware, software, services, and partner ecosystems in both Europe and APJ.

In his new role, Day will focus on accelerating SentinelOne’s growth in the Asia Pacific and Japan region, developing market coverage, expanding the company’s partner ecosystem, and strengthening customer relationships. He will guide the team toward operational excellence, establish a scalable organisational structure, and foster a high-performance culture that can support SentinelOne’s continued global expansion.

Day previously held executive leadership roles at New Relic, Dell/EMC, NetApp, SolidFire, HPE, and 3Par. His track record includes driving revenue growth, supporting customers through digital transformation initiatives, and enhancing partner-led sales strategies. Known and respected by the technology media, Day’s blend of international experience and proven results positions him to deliver significant value to SentinelOne’s fastest-growing business segment.

Originally from England, Day has lived in Singapore for more than 14 years. His longstanding presence in the region, combined with deep industry insight and a reputation for cultivating strong internal and external relationships, further strengthens SentinelOne’s commitment to leading the cybersecurity market. As he takes on this new responsibility, Day will focus on supporting the diverse needs of customers, partners, and the broader technology community across APJ.