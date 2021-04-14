Simplilearn collaborates with KPMG in India to offer global PG Programs in digital business transformation & process excellence

Read Article

Simplilearn in collaboration with KPMG in India to offer postgraduate programs in the field of digital business transformation & process excellence, starting with PG Program in Lean Six Sigma. Key features of the post-graduate program include masterclasses, real-world capstone projects and mentoring by experts from KPMG in India, live interaction with 100+ hours of live online classes by digital transformation leaders, and Interactive peer learning via Harvard Business Publishing case studies and real-life group projects.

In an industry first, the synergy created by the KPMG in India and Simplilearn partnership will provide a high-touch learning experience to the professionals enrolling in the post graduate programs. The learners are set to gain a real-world perspective of digital lean and business transformation through business case studies and masterclasses that leverage a world-class knowledge-base created via decades of consulting experience of KPMG in India. Most importantly, during the capstone, the learners will be mentored by experts from KPMG in India in-person to help them apply the theoretical frameworks to solve real-world business challenges.

“The exponential rate at which technology is advancing is disrupting organizations and jobs globally. Businesses, across all sectors, are facing challenges in adopting these new changes due to skills gaps. In light of this, we are delighted to partner with KPMG in India to bring our students the most comprehensive training programs available and make them job-ready. The deep industry knowledge from the industry-leading practices of KPMG in India will help our learners gain hands-on knowledge on business problems,” said Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn. “Together with KPMG in India, we’re confident that these post graduate programs will provide everything our students need to launch new careers in different fields of digital economy operations.”

“The workforce of the future needs to be well-rounded and updated with ever-evolving digital technologies and management techniques. We are happy to collaborate with Simplilearn to provide learners with the skills and competencies they need to advance their careers in the growing digital economy. Through this collaboration, we will be able to help address the critical challenge of skills gaps,” said Dr. K. K. Raman, Head of Business Excellence practice at KPMG in India.

All course content will be available on Simplilearn’s learning management system and will follow Simplilearn’s unique blended learning framework, providing learners with expertly-designed content, delivered via live class sessions and pre-recorded video to meet the needs of every student’s preference and schedule. Upon completion of each program, learners will receive industry-recognized certification from Simplilearn and KPMG in India.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]