SkillUp Online partners with Google Cloud to offer approved training opportunities

SkillUp Online – the one-of-its-kind online upskilling, a reskilling and cross-skilling platform for tech talent – has recently announced its strategic partnership with tech giant Google Cloud. As part of the partnership, the platform brings a unique portfolio of Google Cloud-approved training opportunities to help technical professionals in building the in-demand skills and practical experience employers need.

Under the collaboration, SkillUp Online has launched its first cutting-edge program – Google Cloud Architect Program. It is designed specifically to enable cloud professionals to build the critical skills and practical experience required to become cloud architects. The program offers fundamental to advanced-level training in Google Cloud architecture and builds practical experience through 72 hands-on labs, SME-mentored learning, and a capstone project.

On the completion of the project, learners will get access to one-to-one career guidance and interview practice.

Delighted with the partnership, JPS Kohli – the Group CEO of SkillUp, said “SkillUp Online is proud to be a Google Cloud partner. As we believe in providing skills-based training that’s primarily founded on practical, hands-on material, we have designed our Google Cloud Architect Program in alignment with Google Cloud to enable professionals to build employable skills that are backed by real practical experience. As the learners learn and get their hands dirty working on Google Cloud’s labs, they are supported by proactive one-to-one mentoring from SkillUp Online experts. With this approach, we make it easier and quicker for them to gain the deep skills they need to get a better job,” he added.

With expedited digital transformation, the world of work has moved online, creating a huge demand for Google’s cloud offering. As cloud usage is expanding, businesses are battling to find professionals with the skills and experience they need to remain competitive. Foreseeing the high demand for skilled cloud professionals, SkillUp Online has partnered with Google Cloud to launch Google Cloud lab-based learning content on the SkillUp Online Platform, which will cater to learners across the globe.

SkillUp Online is a future-focused learning platform with a single goal; to close the tech skills gap and enable professionals and organizations to thrive using emerging technologies. Leveraging a blended learning methodology and human-centered approach, the business collaborates with tech leaders and academia to empower learners to succeed.

Being a leading ed-tech platform in the industry, SkillUp Online boasts strategic training courses to bridge the skills gap in the industry and provides training that gives students the right skill set to find employment. It offers training in different solution areas – Cloud Infrastructure, Digital & App Innovation, Data & AI, Modern Workplace, Security, and Business Applications. It also offers customized training solutions to businesses that empower their workforce to meet their organizational goals.