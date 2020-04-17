SonicWall Boundless cybersecurity platform for remote working

Read Article

SonicWall has launched a modern Boundless Cybersecurity model designed to protect and mobilize organizations, large enterprises, government agencies and small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) operating in a ‘new business normal.’

“What we are seeing is a heroic undertaking by organizations to quickly and efficiently provide security for an unexpected rise in a remote, mobile workforce that will permanently change the way they operate,” said SonicWall President and CEO Bill Conner. “We are now living in the new business normal.”

SonicWall’s Boundless Cybersecurity approach helps solve the cybersecurity business gap as workers prove to be less secure when working from home, leaving companies more exposed than ever. The platform delivers seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces.

“This profound business change will result in increased pressure to execute and deliver proactive, data-centric security protection that is always on, always learning and applies new methods of protection against today’s most pervasive cyberattacks,” said Conner.

IT departments are moving swiftly to operationalize in the new business normal while defending against threats across a range of attack vectors, including networks, email, mobile and remote access, cloud, SaaS applications, endpoints, IoT devices and Wi-Fi. SonicWall has seen record growth in Secure Mobile Access (SMA) hardware (+342%), SMA virtual appliances (+451%) and pooled licenses (+1,006%).

“We have had a record number of inbound requests from verticals that range across the board, including enterprise, governments, K-12, higher education and healthcare,” said SonicWall Chief Revenue Officer Bob VanKirk. “We are operating within a ‘new normal’ at SonicWall, with increased sales efficiency and sales effectiveness, as are our partners. Results are also showing organizations and end-users are embracing this model as well.”

As organizations work closer than ever with their security providers, the SonicWall SecureFirst partner program has seen an influx of 1,100 new additions since February 2020, bringing its total to more than 21,500 globally. SonicWall further helped enable partners, customers and prospects with a timely webinar, “How to Stay Operational During an Outbreak,” which had record attendance across the globe.

The current threat landscape is dramatically escalating risk, making the cost of conventional security prohibitive and the shortage of trained personnel more acute. Constrained budget and staffing resources can’t keep up, creating a growing ‘cybersecurity business gap’ that is unbridgeable with conventional security approaches and resources.

“We have been working closely with governments in sensitive areas as they go remote with the need for secure remote access by the thousands,” said Conner. “Just like other organizations, they are asking themselves how best to protect the integrity of their operations when nearly 100% of their workforce is remote and mobile. This paradigm creates a growing ‘cybersecurity business gap’ where conventional security approaches and resources no longer make the cut.”