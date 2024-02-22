Sophos Expands Commitment to the Channel with New Dedicated Partner Care Offering

. The offering is designed to speed up response times for Sophos partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) needing assistance with administrative and operational tasks, freeing them up to focus on selling and securing their customers with Sophos’ portfolio of innovative managed services and endpoint, network, email, and cloud security solutions.

“Based on our decades of experience successfully supporting partners who sell to mid-market and small business organisations, we know that administrative and operational issues take away valuable time needed to build customers relationships, pursue prospects and close new business deals,” said Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels and small business sales at Sophos. “Partner Care reinforces Sophos’ longstanding strategy to be ‘channel-best,’ which is our commitment to provide partners with optimal, conflict-free revenue and profitability opportunities, curated training and support, and advanced security solutions that defend customers from data breaches, ransomware and other debilitating cyberattacks.”

Sophos Partner Care offers a single point of contact for quoting, navigating the partner portal, addressing licensing queries, Not For Resale (NFR) requests, and more. With this high level of service, partners working with small and mid-market organisations can better boost their productivity and increase profitability.

“Being busy with administration can consume a lot of time and cost, so the idea that Sophos now has a focused Partner Care program and dedicated team to handle it is unbelievably beneficial,” said Richard Wenger, account executive, Point Broadband LLC, a Sophos channel partner based in Alabama. “We are looking forward to the training and enablement of the ‘tool,’ so we can start executing right away. Every bit of time away from the sales cycle is time away from building relationships and being trusted advisors to our customers. This Sophos Partner Care program is essential to my business.”

In addition to Partner Care, Sophos is offering several enhancements to its global partner program, including an additional 5% reward on top of a deal registration discount for partners selling Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR). This expires March 31, 2024.

To help further partners and MSPs with their awareness of critical industry issues, Sophos provides real-time and historical threat intelligence from its Sophos X-Ops unit, a cross-functional team of more than 500 Sophos cybersecurity experts worldwide. Sophos X-Ops’ intelligence helps partners and MSPs confidently address customers’ questions and concerns about the latest ransomware, vulnerabilities and attacks circulating in the news. For example, Sophos recently wrote about the return of Qakbot, after law enforcement disrupted the botnet’s infrastructure in August 2023. With Sophos’ visibility into this attack and others, partners and MSPs can be on alert for suspicious behaviors and put customers’ minds at ease because Sophos products and services have updated detections.

To help streamline varying technologies within customers’ environments, Sophos also recently added a Veeam integration to its Sophos MDR and XDR solutions.