HCLTech and Intel Foundry expand collaboration to advance global semiconductor innovation

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is expanding their longstanding collaboration with Intel Foundry to co-develop customized silicon solutions for semiconductor manufacturers, system OEMs and cloud services providers to enhance foundry services.

This collaboration combines HCLTech’s design expertise with Intel Foundry’s advanced technology and manufacturing capabilities to establish a resilient and diversified supply chain, heralding a new era of innovation and excellence. This collaboration aims to meet increasing global demand for semiconductor manufacturing, catering to the diverse silicon needs of clients, by providing them with a robust and inclusive ecosystem for semiconductor sourcing.

“Intel Foundry’s advanced technologies and silicon-verified IPs in manufacturing and advanced packaging strengthens our delivery of innovative, accessible and diverse solutions to our mutual clients. This will also give them greater choice and flexibility in semiconductor sourcing,” said Vijay Guntur, President, Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

HCLTech has worked with Intel for over 30 years. This collaboration has grown over the years through shared offerings and joint investments spanning silicon services, hardware engineering, telecom services, servers and storage engineering and more.

“We are excited to further strengthen our collaboration with HCLTech to foster a strong and open ecosystem that is approachable and beneficial for all clients needing advanced silicon solutions,” said Rahul Goyal, Vice President and GM, Product & Design Ecosystem Enablement, Intel Foundry.

The shared goals and planned joint activities between HCLTech and Intel will be demonstrated at the Intel Foundry Direct Connect that will take place on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.