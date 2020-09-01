Spoton Logistics betting big on AI-based Video Analytics to ensure operational excellence

Read Article

Spoton Logistics is deploying AI-based Video Analytics solutions in one of its largest hubs in a bid to revolutionize performance and operational excellence. The AI-based system adds intelligence to the CCTV camera by analyzing video feed, identifying abnormal events, and sending automated alerts in real-time.

Over the years, the installation of cameras at logistics hubs and the use of digital technology has helped Spoton Logistics collect data at every checkpoint and provide end-to-end real-time visibility to all stakeholders. This, coupled with the power of AI is now proving to be a game changer. The AI-based Video Analytics solution deployed by Spoton Logistics is at the epicenter of its technological innovation and is helping the business in ways more than one.

Helping ensure COVID-19-related compliance, it is capable of detecting distances between individuals and alerting in case social distancing norms are not being followed. The algorithm also helps identify a person not wearing a mask where he/she should, thus helping in better implementation of the safety protocols. The use of this solution in supply chain management has helped evoke transparency throughout the process and has provided business intelligence so as to prevent Theft, Pilferage, Damage, etc, thereby minimizing the risk of disruption at any point in the supply chain.

Commenting on the development, Abhik Mitra, MD & CEO, Spoton Logistics stated, “COVID-19 has had an indelible impact on businesses. It is, thus, of the highest priority for businesses to optimize their costs and increase efficiency. Almost two-thirds of the logistics costs are hidden, which is attributable to theft and pilferage of cargo, and holding of inventory. AI helps address this in an effective manner by automating processes and providing real-time visibility and alerts so that corrective measures can be taken. Being a technology and engineering driven company has always helped us stay ahead of the curve. Moving ahead with the same vigor, we will continue to invest in technology and automation such as Last-Mile Delivery Management, Interactive Chatbot, and IoT.”

Rajesh Kapase, IT Director, Spoton Logistics, added, “Industry experts predict that digital transformation of the logistics sector could translate into a value of $1.5 trillion for players in the logistics sector and an additional $2.4 trillion worth of societal benefits by 2025. AI is indeed a powerful tool that can potentially unravel the critical challenges and inefficiencies in the logistics space. We have dedicated our resources to invest heavily in technology and will continue to explore ways in which it can complement our teams’ efforts and further increase their productivity.”

Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced analytics drive automation and deliver actionable insights that help Spoton Logistics make intelligent business decisions affecting the company’s bottom line. Well-equipped with new-age technologies and driven by a forward-thinking leadership team, the company is now focused on better streamlining supply chains in a customer-centric world.

