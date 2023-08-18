SpringML ties up with Egen to unleash the power of Data and AI  

SpringML, a technology services company with leading cloud, data engineering, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, announced its merger with Egen, a cloud migration, application modernization and platform engineering provider. The combination of Egen’s cloud and platform engineering expertise with SpringML’s data, analytics and AI capabilities creates a provider with end-to-end capabilities across the cloud, data, analytics, AI, and platform engineering spectrum. The combined business will have all the capabilities necessary to increase the value and accelerate the timeline of the data-driven digital journeys of private and public sector clients. Egen and SpringML together will represent one of the largest independent players in the Google Cloud ecosystem, with deep expertise across the most critical aspects of cloud and data transformation.

Recognize, a technology services investment firm, is the lead investor for the transaction. Going forward, the combined company will operate under the Egen brand, with Saleem Janmohamed, an Operating Partner with Recognize assuming the additional role of Chairman and CEO of the newly- merged company. Prior to Recognize, Saleem spent 32 years at Accenture in various senior leadership roles. Most recently, Saleem served as US West Market Unit Lead and member of the Global Management Committee where he had strategic, financial, and operational responsibility for Accenture’s business in the region across all industries and services.

“Leaders of every organization are trying to figure out how to navigate the advances in cloud and data technologies, including generative AI, to fuel their data-driven digital journeys. By combining the strengths and depth of talent from Egen with SpringML, we are better positioned to help our clients tap into the unlimited potential of AI powered solutions that will revolutionize industries, drive growth, enhance operational performance, and empower people,” said Janmohamed.

Raghu Potini, Founder of Egen, will take on the role of President for Commercial Digital Services. Founded in 2010, Egen provides cloud migration, application modernization and platform engineering services to several healthcare, retail, and consumer manufacturing companies based in the US. Top clients trust the Egen team of more than 300 cloud and platform engineers to help them pursue the extraordinary.

“Joining forces with SpringML is an exciting milestone for Egen. We share a common vision of harnessing the power of data to drive transformative outcomes for our clients. As one united entity under the Egen banner, we are poised to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients,” said Potini.

Founded in 2015, SpringML has experienced rapid growth over the past few years and is a leader in both the Google Cloud and Salesforce platforms. The company spearheads critical projects across sophisticated enterprise, public sector, and emerging organizations – including Fortune 500 brands – with deep expertise in healthcare, high tech, and public sector in particular. In October 2021, Recognize announced its initial strategic investment in SpringML.

“The SpringML merger with Egen reflects Recognize’s mission to create the next generation of great technology services companies. The combination of the companies enhances their competitiveness in helping organizations unleash the power of data and insights to create action and drive performance. Together, they bring exceptional capabilities across the full technology spectrum from cloud platforms to applications powered by data and AI,” said Frank D’Souza, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Recognize.

“Google Cloud partners like SpringML and Egen are adding value for clients every day,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels of Google Cloud. “These partners have a significant opportunity to scale their innovation and services delivery, particularly as clients across industries accelerate their data- and AI-driven transformations.”