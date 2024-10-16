Stellar offers key insights amid rising data security attacks in India

An analysis conducted by Stellar Data Recovery has uncovered a growing data security crisis in India, driven by two significant factors. First, cybersecurity incidents in India are rising at a pace that surpasses global averages. Official government data reveals a staggering 1.3 million incidents occurring annually between 2020 and 2022. Second, both individuals and businesses lack adequate knowledge and tools to secure their data and recover it post-attack. Alarmingly, approximately 30% of cybersecurity positions remain unfilled due to a severe shortage of skilled professionals. This dangerous combination leaves users vulnerable to data breaches and ransomware attacks.

India’s recent data breaches

Several alarming incidents over the past year support Stellar’s findings, underscoring the escalating threat landscape. Some of the most notable data breaches include:

In October 2023, the personal information of 8 crore Indians, including Aadhaar card and passport details, was put up for sale on Breach Forums.

Hyundai India fell victim to a data theft incident, where the personal details of over 21 lakh customers were allegedly sold on a hacker forum for around ₹32,000.

BoAt, a popular consumer wearable brand, faced a breach that exposed the personal data of more than 75 lakh users.

Ransomware attacks surge on Indian companies

Ransomware attacks are on the rise, compounding the threat of cyberattacks. A report from Sophos revealed that between February 2023 and January 2024, 64% of Indian organisations faced ransomware threats, with two-thirds opting to pay the ransom to recover their data.

“Ransomware attacks have reached an all-time high,” noted Sunil Chandna, CEO of Stellar. “In the past year alone, over 50 businesses approached us for help in recovering data lost to ransomware attacks.” Chandna highlighted two notable cases: a leading pharmaceutical company that fell victim to a BlackBit ransomware attack and a Hyderabad-based construction firm that lost sales records and payment data to Makop ransomware. Stellar’s team successfully recovered all the critical data in both instances, saving these organisations from paying hefty ransoms.

Chandna emphasised the importance of partnering with the right data care providers to combat cybercrime effectively. “We are seeing businesses increasingly acknowledge the value of strong data care partners, and we are humbled by the trust they place in us,” he added.

Industry research backs stellar’s insights

Stellar’s insights align with recent research by leading consultancies. A survey by PwC India titled “Cybersecurity in India: 2024 Global Digital Trust Insights Survey” echoes these findings. Key highlights from the PwC survey include:

52% of respondents expressed significant concern about cloud-related threats.

99% of respondents plan to increase their cybersecurity budgets in the coming year.

A call for enhanced data protection for all

Not just businesses but individuals, too, need access to robust data protection technologies. Stellar, with its 30+ years of expertise, provides the right tools for both individuals and organisations. “Data care should not be expensive for end-users,” said Chandna. Stellar offers free trials of its data recovery tools and provides free consultations for users facing data loss. Additionally, their “no recovery, no charge” policy ensures that customers only pay for successful recoveries.

Stellar also emphasises the growing need for secure data disposal. “With India’s new data protection law on the horizon, businesses will soon be required to dispose of unneeded data securely,” Chandna noted. Stellar’s data-wiping division offers secure data erasure services to meet this growing demand.