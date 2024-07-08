TAC InfoSec adds over 500 new clients from 50 countries in Q1FY2025

TAC InfoSec Limited, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has added over 500 new clients, including prominent names from leading tech giants to esteemed organisations across diverse sectors in Q1FY2025.

Interestingly, these clients are spread across United States to Japan. Noteworthy additions to its client roster Autodesk, Salesforce, Zoominfo, Dropbox, Blackberry, Salesforce, Xerox, Brady Corporation, FAO of United Nations, FUJIFILM, CASIO, Nissan Motors, Juspay, One Card, Zepto, and MPL among others.

The company also aims to solidify its position as the world’s largest vulnerability management company by March 2026, with ambitious plans to acquire 10,000 customers globally. By March 2025, the TAC InfoSec targets securing 3,000 new customers, leveraging its innovative cybersecurity solutions.

“We have surpassed our expectations with the addition of 250 clients in June 2024 alone, bringing our total to over 500 new clients in the first quarter,” stated Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of TAC InfoSec. “This achievement underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity solutions, resonating strongly across industries globally. It’s a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust placed in TAC InfoSec to secure critical digital infrastructures worldwide,” Trishneet Arora added.

TAC Security’s ESOF AppSec product has been pivotal in attracting clients from over 50 countries, demonstrating its adaptability and efficacy in securing digital landscapes against emerging threats.

Furthermore, the company remains dedicated to enhancing its service offerings and expanding its product suite to cater to the evolving needs of its diverse client base. “We look forward to further nurturing our relationship with the existing clients in India, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, DBS Bank, and Reliance Group, among others,” said Arora.

As TAC InfoSec looks ahead, the company is poised to capitalise on its momentum, with strategic plans to upsell additional products and services to its newly acquired client base, ensuring comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that meet the highest industry standards.