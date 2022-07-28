Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited ties up with Siemens for capacity-building training in power distribution sector

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, a pioneering power distribution utility, supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology company Siemens Limited. This partnership will cater to the training needs of the power distribution personnel, bringing together the expertise and resources of two pioneers for the overall benefit of the sector. It will also cater to reforms in India as well as in other countries and help in creating a pool of qualified and skilled workforce.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi, by Praveen Agrawal, Chief HR and IR, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, and K.N. Sreekumar, Vice President and Head of Digitalization & Sustainability, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited.

As part of the MoU, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and Siemens Limited will deliver trainings related to various power distribution equipment and technologies. These programs will also include effective execution, practical applications, real-life usage, setting up & maintenance of electrical networks. Through self-paced learning modules or instructor-led sessions, the companies will jointly work towards providing a hands-on experience with the latest technologies. Under this capacity-building training program designed specifically for discoms, Siemens India will act as the technical guidance partner for Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited and help in promoting the best practices.

Commenting on the association, Praveen Agrawal, Chief-HR & IR, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said “With the changing skill requirements, now more than ever it has become important to create the right talent pool for the sector. As a Utility of the Future, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited firmly believes in bridging the skill gaps and making the workforce future ready. We follow the best practices in the industry and offer customized training programs in the utility sector. Our partnership with Siemens will enable both the parties to further empower the power distribution professionals with impactful knowledge and yield an array of skilled ‘smart’ utility workforce for the overall benefit of the sector.”

Speaking on the collaboration, K.N. Sreekumar, Vice President and Head of Digitalization & Sustainability, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens Limited said “Empowering people to stay resilient and relevant in a permanently changing environment is a key aspect of Siemens’ DEGREE framework. Strong focus on digital learning and development, practical applications and real-life simulations, customized technical programs, and best practices on occupational health & safety are some of the highlights of the training curriculum. Our partnership with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited will help in creating a pool of qualified and skilled workforce in the power sector, for a sustainable future.”

The training programs under the partnership will be designed in accordance with new and emerging technologies, and best practices for enhancing knowledge competency.