Team Computers showcases Cisco Meraki & security range of devices in Kolkata

Team Computers, a prominent IT solutions provider, hosted an event that showcased the capabilities of CISCO Meraki and CISCO security devices in transforming modern workspaces. The event, held under the theme “Simplifying Workspaces: With CISCO Meraki & CISCO Security IT Visionaries”. It highlighted the potential of these devices to enhance collaboration and security within organizations, offering strategic solutions to the ever-evolving digital landscape.

The event featured an engaging presentation of CISCO Meraki’s and CISCO Securities’ diverse device portfolio. These cutting-edge devices, equipped with advanced collaboration features and robust security measures, promise to revolutionize contemporary workspaces. By empowering remote workforces, they ensure a secure, efficient, and productive work environment.

Ranjan Chopra, Managing Director and CEO of Team Computers expressed his confidence in the partnership with CISCO, stating, “With over 36 years of industry experience, we have fostered a strong and enduring partnership with CISCO. I firmly believe that this collaboration will play a pivotal role in ensuring the tremendous success of this venture.”

Furthermore, Shyam Lodh, Team Computers’ Enterprise Business Head, emphasized the significance of integrating emerging applications, such as Cisco Meraki and Cisco security solutions, into IT infrastructure. This integration aims to modernize and simplify complex systems and processes, ensuring seamless operations for businesses.

The event brought together IT leaders from various industries, fostering a vibrant exchange of ideas and showcasing the collaborative spirit of the tech sector. Over 80 IT leaders gathered in one location, exploring a diverse array of IT solutions. Team Computers’ commitment to bridging the divide between IT solutions and business requirements highlighted the advantages of adopting modernized infrastructure for businesses.

Looking ahead, the upcoming CISCO Meraki event in Delhi signifies the next step in Team Computers’ journey towards a future where effortless collaboration, heightened security, and streamlined technology become the driving factors propelling organizational success.