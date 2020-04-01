Tech Data and Diamanti partner to offer faster deployment of containerised applications on Kubernetes

Read Article

Tech Data has announced it has signed a distribution agreement for India with Diamanti, creators of the first bare-metal hyperconverged platform for Kubernetes and containers. Under the agreement, Tech Data now offers Diamanti’s platform for deploying containerized workloads on Kubernetes for its customers in India.

Diamanti delivers purpose-built infrastructure for modern applications. The Diamanti platform is the first and only Kubernetes solution integrated with a patented I/O-optimized architecture. By eliminating unnecessary layers of abstraction, Diamanti empowers modern IT to scale quickly while delivering transformational application performance, reducing data center footprint and total cost of ownership. With Diamanti, Kubernetes becomes an out-of-the-box solution delivered on a secure, future-proof platform, allowing organizations to focus on deploying modern applications across on-premise and hybrid cloud infrastructure.

“The distribution agreement with Diamanti not only expands our data center portfolio but will also help our customers capitalize on the growing demand for next-generation datacenter solutions,” said Sundaresan Kanappan, vice president and country general manager, India, Tech Data, adding, “We are excited to partner with Diamanti to take its enterprise Kubernetes platform to support on-premises and cloud environments through our channel partners in the Indian marketplace.”

“Organizations all over the world are adopting cloud-native principles in application development and deployment, which require new and different approaches to both on-premise and public cloud environments,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti, adding, “We are excited that a highly respected distributor such as Tech Data recognizes the value of the Diamanti Kubernetes platform and we look forward to working closely to enable modern application development and deployment for their customers.”