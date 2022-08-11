Tech Data strengthens its CoE with Cloudera’s data platform, expands partnership to APJ

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX company, announced a new milestone in its longstanding partnership with Cloudera – the hybrid data company that empowers businesses to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights – in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. The partnership will foster a deep collaboration between Tech Data and Cloudera that equips business partners in the region to be Cloudera-ready with Tech

Data’s Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The partnership supports Tech Data’s strategy of driving hybrid cloud motion. This emphasizes the capabilities of the hybrid data platform on the Cloudera Data Platform (CDP) that business partners can look forward to. Commenting on the development, Bennett Wong, Vice President, Advanced Solutions for MDC Analytics at Tech Data Asia Pacific Japan, said, “The enterprise cloud landscape is fast evolving where the onus is on providing customers with the highest quality of service on managing IT infrastructures and applications. This partnership will enable us to provide cloud services to clients with efficiency, remote-ability, and safety.”

Tech Data’s CoE is a guided approach to enabling growth across next-generation technologies. It is an end-to-end approach designed to drive growth through enablement, technology innovation, and market-ready solutions, and its benefits include:

Partner Enablement – Tech Data Practice Builder Methodology empowers business partners to expand their sales and pre-sales capabilities in data analytics by leveraging Tech Data CoE’s Practice Builder enablement framework. Solutions Factory – Tech Data CoE has the capability to design and build solutions capabilities around Cloudera’s offerings, with pre-built assets and materials that allow business partners to jump-start their data journey with Cloudera. Leveraging Tech Data allows them to explore cross-solutions capabilities in this domain.

Sales Acceleration – Tech Data’s CoE can also function as an extended pre-sales support for driving sales opportunities through POCs, demos, or solution design. This empowers business partners to rapidly expand customer reach. “We are committed to the success of our customers and partners and believe this partnership will allow our partners to service our customers better. Through the Tech Data CoE facility and our collaboration with a broader network of partners, business partners will be empowered with Cloudera’s skills, pre-built end-to-end solution assets, POCs, and demos that facilitate solution discovery and formulate the right data-driven use cases for our customers.

Customers can speed up their access to insights while ensuring control and security over multiple cloud environments and data centers. The wide range of offerings will cater to multiple facets of cloud infrastructure such as data centers, hyper-converged infrastructure, hybrid cloud, and DevOps. This flexibility allows them to unlock more value from their data while working towards being data-first,” said Remus Lim, Vice President, Asia Pacific, and Japan, Cloudera. Representing the view of end-users, SS Lim, Managing Director for PTC Systems shared “The ability to harness data provides great insights for companies, and Tech Data’s CoE for Cloudera is an excellent value-add for the customers. Through this CoE, we have a platform to conduct idealization workshops and demonstrate value creation as an outcome of Digital Transformation.”

Cloudera has just been named a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud

Database Management Systems (Cloud DBMS).