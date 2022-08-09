Tech Mahindra ties up with ColorTokens, SSIC to launch Strategic Cyber Insights, Powered by X-Analytics

Tech Mahindra announced the launch of its Strategic Cyber Insights, Powered by X-Analytics – a strategic cyber risk advisory service. Through this new service, Tech Mahindra will break new ground for enterprises that embrace digital transformation or leverage technology to solve complex problems to future-proof business operations incorporating cyber security at the optimum level.

Tech Mahindra has partnered with ColorTokens to deliver advanced Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, and risk management services leveraging ColorTokens’ partnership with SSIC to quantify, manage and track enterprise risk. In collaboration with ColorTokens and Secure Systems Innovation Corporation (SSIC), Tech Mahindra’s Strategic Cyber Insights, Powered by X-Analytics® presents cyber analytics insights to help effectively mitigate threats and ensure organizations have the level of security dictated by their business. X-Analytics® leverages advanced financial cyber risk analytics enabling businesses navigate the uncertainty of cyber risk with confidence and clarity.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cyber Security addresses a serious threat that will remain a risk for the next decade. For businesses, assurance and insurance are vital as every breach could cost millions of dollars and loss of critical data. Evaluating cyber security decisions for successful business outcomes is a key component to modern business planning. With Tech Mahindra’s Strategic Cyber Insights, Powered by X-Analytics, we are empowering organizations to align their cyber security efforts with business objectives.”

Tech Mahindra Strategic Cyber Insights will enable enterprises to stay ahead of the potential cyber-attacks and secure their positions in advance. The services provided will be customized to the organizations’ security controls and risk postures to proactively eliminate cyber risk which are likely to cause major financial impact and disruption. Strategic cyber insights bring the size, scale, and expertise of Tech Mahindra along with market-leading X-Analytics cyber risk decision guiding application to truly help companies understand and financially manage their organizational cyber risk.

Raja Ukil, SVP Global Markets and Partnerships, ColorTokens, said, “Traditional risk management platforms are ineffective and pose the potential threat of exposing organizations to escalating threats. Businesses need a robust approach to risk quantification and management, especially in the complex IT landscape. Our advanced cybersecurity solutions have helped organizations augment their capabilities to protect themselves and their customers better. And, we are thrilled about the launch of Tech Mahindra’s Cyber Insights powered by our partner SSIC’s X-Analytics to quantify, manage and track risk for the modern enterprise.”

Kevin Richards, President, SSIC Cyber Risk Services, said, “With the launch of Tech Mahindra’s Strategic Cyber Insights, powered by X-Analytics, global customers will have access to the next generation of cyber risk analytics. Leveraging the latest in cyber economics, Tech Mahindra Strategic Cyber Insights provides business leaders with understandable and actionable financial insights relating to their organizational cyber risk. By leveraging Tech Mahindra’s world class capabilities, organizations will be able to initiate effective strategies that align cyber risk management with business goals.”

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive business transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure, and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOWT framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.