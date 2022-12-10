ThoughtSpot appoints Rajesh Dhiman as Senior Director, Global Systems Integrators

ThoughtSpot, the Modern Analytics Cloud company, announced the appointment of Rajesh Dhiman as Senior Director, Global Systems Integrators, where he is responsible for building and developing key global partnerships. Rajesh will be based in Bengaluru and will report to SVP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances.

Rajesh’s appointment follows ThoughtSpot’s $150m investment plans across Indian operations over the next five years including a recent opening of the new office in Trivandrum, the company’s third R&D center in India, and acquisition of Diyotta last year. Rajesh’s focus will be on building relationships with leading global IT consulting and services companies such as TCS, Wipro, LTI Mindtree and HCL, to build capability, competency and go to market plans to support customers who are looking to make the most of their cloud investments and turning to innovation partners to help drive their digital transformations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rajesh Dhiman as our Senior Director of Global Systems Integrators to develop relationships with global strategic partners critical to our worldwide channel and alliances ecosystem including SIs, GSIs, channel partners and our modern data stack ecosystem partners. This role is key to executing our strategy in expanding our presence with technology alliances and go-to-market partners, collaborating on partner engineering and offering joint solutions, and bringing our product teams even closer to customers to position ourselves as an innovation partner for data savvy organizations looking to dominate the decade of data,” said Kuntal Vahalia, SVP of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, ThoughtSpot.

“I have followed ThoughtSpot’s growth over the last several years and have been impressed by its ability to constantly evolve and help organizations capitalize on their most important asset, their data. This could not be a more exciting time to join the company and contribute to building a world class partner ecosystem, delivering capabilities at scale to drive Modern Analytics Cloud adoption,” said Rajesh Dhiman.

Rajesh has more than 16 years of experience in the technology industry, and has held several executive positions in both partner sales and direct sales roles. Before joining ThoughtSpot, Rajesh worked for NetApp for seven years in a leadership role overseeing worldwide partner sales, where he built a thriving ecosystem of global systems integrators. Rajesh’s emphasis on creating high-performing global teams, building high-growth partner practices, co-creating innovative solutions with partners, and boosting partners’ service revenue allowed him to generate industry-leading growth at NetApp. Before joining NetApp, Rajesh held various direct sales leadership roles at Citrix and Dell EMC, where he delivered outsized results through his focus on driving outstanding customer outcomes.

Rajesh holds a bachelor’s degree in Information technology from Kurukshetra University and an MBA in Marketing from New Delhi Institute of Management.