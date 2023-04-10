TO THE NEW ties up with Snowflake 

TO THE NEW announced that it has achieved select tier partner status from Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. As a Select partner, TO THE NEW can accelerate the digital transformation of its customers who can fully leverage the performance, flexibility, and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

“We’re proud to extend our relationship with Snowflake and are excited to bring new capabilities to our customers in their data journey.” said Narinder Kumar, Co-Founder & COO, of TO THE NEW. “Our collaboration with Snowflake is an addition to our portfolio of cloud technology partnerships and is the next milestone in growing our Data & Analytics practices. Our team of leads, architects, and engineers use Snowflake to make data available quickly and acquire timely insights with greater operational efficiency at a lower cost. We are excited to be able to help our clients unlock the power of data for business value,” he added.

TO THE NEW and Snowflake have partnered in mobilizing their customers’s data with

Snowflake’s Data Cloud, working jointly to scale, optimize, and simplify their data architecture

while reducing costs and improving operational efficiency. From data management to data analytics, the certified partnerships and integrations will enable customers to leverage Snowflake’s single, integrated platform to deliver more meaningful data insights.

The partnership will give joint customers access to TO THE NEW’s services, including data pipeline design, data architecture, data warehousing, data engineering, Snowflake implementation and migration, data science, integration, and more.

“We look forward to continuing to work together with TO THE NEW to help our joint

customers streamline the process of mobilizing & centralizing data to generate faster insights and drive bespoke experiences,” said Dhiraj Narang, Director for Partnerships and Alliances, Snowflake India..