UNFCCC partners with Qlik to drive data-driven climate action

Qlik announced an expanded partnership with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This collaboration aims to enhance the UNFCCC’s ability to accelerate climate change negotiations, enabling a greater focus on data-informed action. Leveraging Qlik’s advanced data integration, analytics, and AI solutions, the UNFCCC will better manage vast global datasets to assist countries on their path to increase ambition though their climate policies and strategies.

Qlik’s technology will manage and reconcile vast amounts of global data, which often vary in quality and context across borders. This approach will help UNFCCC to improve their analysis methods allowing better reporting for meaningful and actionable climate policies. The partnership sets the stage for future exploration of AI and unstructured data to enhance climate crisis understanding.

This collaboration will leverage Qlik’s advanced data integration, analytics, and AI solutions to support the UNFCCC’s climate initiatives through the following actions:

Data Integration: Qlik’s applications will be combined with the UNFCCC’s data system, providing a unified platform for data access and analysis.

Public Dashboards: Development of interactive dashboards to present transparent and accurate climate data to the public.

Capacity Building: Provision of courses to UNFCCC staff to enhance data literacy and usage of Qlik products.

AI Integration: Continuous AI and capacity analysis will be incorporated into UNFCCC’s analytical applications.

“Partnering with Qlik allows us to take significant strides in our climate action efforts by leveraging advanced data integration and AI capabilities,” said Joaquim Barris, Data Scientist at UNFCCC. “This collaboration will enable us to implement more immediate, data-informed actions and better understand our diplomacy, political and climate data. We are particularly excited about exploring AI’s potential in analysing data of all types, including unstructured data. Qlik’s focus on data and analytics foundations makes them an ideal partner for tapping into AI’s potential.”

Qlik’s integration will enhance the UNFCCC’s ability to standardise diverse data sources, facilitating more cohesive and comprehensive climate policies. The partnership will also introduce cutting-edge AI tools for continuous analysis, enabling faster response times and more precise decision-making.

“We are honoured to support the UNFCCC in their mission to combat climate change. By integrating our data and AI solutions, we aim to provide the UNFCCC with the tools needed to assist countries to implement effective and timely climate policies,” noted Julie Kae, VP, Sustainability and DEIB, Executive Director of Qlik.org. “Our focus on data integrity and tangible outcomes aligns perfectly with the UNFCCC’s goals, and we look forward to a successful collaboration that drives meaningful climate action.”

Looking ahead, the Qlik-UNFCCC partnership aims to continually evolve, incorporating advanced AI, analytics, and data technologies to address emerging climate challenges. Future projects will explore innovative uses of unstructured data and further enhance timely climate analytics. This collaboration is expected to drive significant advancements in global climate policy and action, reinforcing the importance of data-driven decision-making.