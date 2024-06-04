HCLTech’s iMRO/4 earns SAP Premium Qualification

HCLTech has announced that iMRO/4, its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solution for clients in the transportation, utilities, hi-tech, energy and aerospace and defence industries, has earned Premium Qualification for SAP Solution Extensions on the SAP S/4HANA 2023 version.

The qualification recognises HCLTech’s commitment to providing enterprises with a stable solution for managing and maintaining high-value assets that complies with SAP standards and enables future innovation including AI development.

The iMRO/4 suite of products extends SAP Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Intelligent Asset Management (iAM) capabilities, helping enterprises improve their processes across the maintenance lifecycle, including engineering, operations, scheduling, supply chain, customer engagement and support.

“The SAP Premium Qualification for iMRO/4 on the latest SAP S/4HANA version marks a significant milestone in our 15-year journey of innovation and excellence alongside SAP. This accomplishment reinforces our commitment to advancing technology and delivering exceptional solutions to our clients,” said Sadagopan Singam, Executive Vice President, Digital Business, HCLTech.