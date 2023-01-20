Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar inaugurates NXP’s R&D Lab in Bengaluru

NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art Systems & Silicon Innovationlab at NXP Semiconductors Campus in Manyata Tech Park, Bengaluru. The innovation lab was inaugurated by the Honourable Union Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. After the inauguration, NXP showcased its products and solutions to the minister that includes Automotive, Industrial & IoT, Consumer, and Communication Infrastructure Focus Markets. During the event, he also interacted with NXP-Mentored Startups and encouraged them to continue to work on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystem in India with a stronger vision and roadmap while making good use of government incentives and industry partnerships.

State-of-the-art lab will be used to design, verify and validate NXP technologies in areas of Security, Connectivity, Sensing, and Processing and build market-specific system solutions in automotive, Industrial, IoT, and Consumer areas.

In addition, NXP Semiconductors’ also presented their products and solutions, highlighting leadership in Automotive, Security, and Connectivity with technologies like RADAR, Ultrawide Band (UWB), 5G, NFC, and DRM. NXP is playing an important role in strengthening the local manufacturing ecosystem with applications in 4G/5G, Secure authentication of goods, E-metering for Electricity boards, E-passports, Transport Ticketing cards, etc.

In automotive, NXP touched upon their recent contributions towards the growth of the Indian 2-wheeler ecosystem with some of the major players working in areas like BMS, ADAS, and emerging automotive technologies.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar was impressed by NXP’s Secured Connectivity and Automotive portfolio and said, “We would like NXP to continue with the good work, working closely with the Startups and partner with the local ecosystem to co-create solutions for the India market.”

While talking about the inauguration, Hitesh Garg, India Country Manager, NXP Semiconductors said, “The team at NXP India consistently emphasizes creating cutting-edge solutions that are secure and safe for end users. We are happy to announce the launch of our new R&D lab that will push innovation in the semiconductor industry in India.

Talking further about the startup ecosystem, he added, Government initiatives like Design Linked Incentive schemes are laying special emphasis on strengthening the startup ecosystem in the country. It is the need of the hour for global corporates to work on corporate-startup collaborations to give momentum to newer IP and SoC areas, specific needs of the Indian ecosystem, and system solutions for ESDM incumbents in India.

NXP is consistently strengthening and nurturing the Startup ecosystem by providing mentoring and other support with twin programs: Semiconductor Startup Incubation and Acceleration Program and NXP India Tech Startup Challenge.”