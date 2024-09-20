Veeam, the #1 Data Resilience Company, Concludes VeeamON Tour India in Mumbai with a Commitment to Boost Data Resilience in India

Veeam, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, concludes its month-long VeeamON Tour India with a major event in Mumbai yesterday, delivering a rich experience to over 400+ registrants. The event brought together prominent industry leaders, organisations, and innovators to take part in thought leadership panels, forward-thinking planning sessions, and collaborative initiatives centred around Veeam’s ‘Bharat Cyber Suraksha Campaign – Enabling a Resilient Bharat’, aiming to shape the future of data resilience in India.

Ransomware continues to pose a significant threat to organisations as the leading cause of IT outages and downtime. According to the 2024 Veeam Ransomware Trends Report, 41% of data is compromised during a cyberattack. VeeamON Tour India, tailored specifically for backup and recovery professionals, is designed to enhance their skills, provide insights into protecting businesses from ransomware, and facilitate the sharing of industry knowledge. The event featured exclusive content from partners like Microsoft, ExaGrid, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Red Hat offering valuable resources and strategies to combat this ongoing threat.

“As India evolves into a technology powerhouse, data resilience is critical for every business, especially amid challenges like ransomware, natural disasters, and security issues. Our mission is to power data resilience so that data is always accessible, whenever, and wherever needed. We have extended this commitment to over 550,000 businesses in 150+ countries. VeeamON Tour India is a platform where we share our vision and lead the global shift towards data resilience,” said Mr. Sandeep Bhambure, Vice President & Managing Director, Veeam Software for India & SAARC.

“As we conclude this year’s VeeamON Tour in Mumbai, we remain committed to equipping Indian organisations with the tools and strategies to effectively manage disruptions. We are dedicated to supporting India’s digital transformation through innovation and raising awareness, ensuring businesses remain resilient amidst evolving threats and uncertainty,” Mr. Sandeep Bhambure continued.

As part of the Mumbai leg of VeeamON Tour India, Veeam also shared insights from its first-ever ransomware whitepaper for the Indian market, titled ”Comprehensive Ransomware Mitigation Strategies for India.” This whitepaper provides essential guidelines from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on how to effectively respond to ransomware attacks. The whitepaper underscores the critical need to prevent ransomware attacks, given the substantial resources required for response and recovery. It also touches upon disaster recovery, business continuity, cyber resilience, and robust backup solutions, offering guidance for Indian organisations to safeguard themselves against cyber threats.

Additionally, in collaboration with Microsoft and Women in Cloud, Veeam India organised the #WICxSkillsReady Challenge at the event, a program designed to upskill over 1,000 professionals in AI and cybersecurity, preparing them for DevSecOps roles. The initiative responds to the growing demand for AI and cybersecurity skills, as highlighted by the 2024 Work Trend Index that reported a shortage of cybersecurity professionals in India.

The event also featured deep-dives into Data Resilience, Copilot & AI, Data Protection & M365 Backup, Veeam Data Cloud (VDC), Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), and Collaboration and Partnerships, all integrated into solution-oriented roundtable discussions. These continued the event’s aim to equip professionals with the right skills to protect businesses from ransomware and foster a deep understanding of industry trends that chart the way forward for cyber resilience.

After successfully concluding its series of events in Bangalore and Delhi, the VeeamON Tour India wrapped up in Mumbai on 19th September, reinforcing its vision and emphasising the growing need for data recovery solutions and robust data resilience strategies.