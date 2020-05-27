Velchamy Sankarlingam joins Zoom as President of Product and Engineering

Read Article

Zoom Video Communications has announced that Velchamy Sankarlingam will join the company as the President of Engineering and Product, effective June 12. Sankarlingam comes to Zoom after more than nine years at VMware, where he was most recently Senior Vice President, Cloud Services Development and Operations.

Reporting directly to Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan, Sankarlingam will oversee the company’s engineering, product, and dev ops teams. Zoom recently announced that it will expand its engineering team with up to 500 new headcount based in Phoenix, Arizona and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“Zoom has scaled impressively to meet the demands placed on it by the global health crisis and is making a meaningful difference in the work and lives of all that use it,” said Sankarlingam. “I am excited to bring my expertise in scaling enterprise collaboration and cloud technology to help them lead the charge in connecting the world now and in the future.”

“Having known Velchamy for years, I have admired both his incredible ability to relate to people and his deep understanding of, and experience in, building and implementing secure and scalable collaboration technology. Given the scale at which we operate and the importance of the communications happening on our platform, there is no time for delay and no room for error. Velchamy will help our product, engineering, and dev ops teams work lockstep to support our ever-expanding customer base around the world,” said Yuan.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com